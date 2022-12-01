Read full article on original website
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Yale
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 60-58 victory at Yale on Sunday afternoon at the Payne Whitney Gymnasium in New Haven, Connecticut. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Yale_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
Syracuse women’s basketball erases double-digit halftime deficit in 60-58 win at Yale
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team wrapped up its two-game road trip with a 60-58 comeback win against Yale in the John J. Lee Amphitheatre on Sunday afternoon. The Orange erased a 12-point halftime deficit behind double-digit scoring figures from senior guard Dyaisha Fair and graduate...
Syracuse football headed to Pinstripe Bowl; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 37. Mostly sunny; see the 5-day forecast. STEWIE COMES BACK FOR BASKETBALL CAMP: Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12. Read about the event and see more than 80 photos. (Lia Garnes photo)
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Virginia tightens its grip on the top spot
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The idea that a weekend of conference games would provide clarity for the ACC Power Rankings turned out to be a pipe dream. Syracuse and Pittsburgh won road games against teams that had previously been ranked higher. Clemson demolished Wake Forest, which had been ranked two spots higher than the Tigers a week ago.
Syracuse soccer is headed back to the College Cup with 2-1 win vs. Vermont
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s soccer team is one step closer to its first national title in school history. The Orange defeated Vermont, 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the College Cup for the second time in program history. SU last reached the national semifinals in 2015.
The Orange is headed to the Big Apple: Syracuse will play Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is headed to the Big Apple for its first bowl appearance since 2018. The Orange will play Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the program confirmed Sunday afternoon. Brett McMurphy of Action Network...
Axe: Pinstripe Bowl pride or pass? Can Notre Dame win spark SU basketball’s season? (quick takes)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some quick takes on Syracuse football’s third bid to the Pinstripe Bowl, that game’s unique athletic director angle and SU’s basketball’s big (?) win over Notre Dame as soon as we applaud former Syracuse Chief Fred McGriff for making it to Cooperstown.
Beer, BBQ and snow: ACC Network to air ‘3 Day Weekend’ show highlighting Syracuse
A travel show that offers viewers a look at the towns that are home to Atlantic Coast Conference sports teams is about to debut its feature on Syracuse. It will mention basketball, of course, but also showcase a heavy dose of beer, barbecue and snow. The ACC Network’s “3 Day...
Breanna Stewart comes home for basketball clinic, has advice for kids (86 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12.
LaNorris Sellers Wins State Title in Front of Syracuse Coaches, Talks Recruiting
To say Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers had a good senior season would be a disservice to the year he had. Sellers had a spectacular year, leading South Florence to a perfect 15-0 record and the school's first South Carolina State Championship. He threw for more than 40 touchdowns on ...
Syracuse football ticket information for Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is headed back to New York. SU will face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. The game will be played at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and will be televised on ESPN. Individual game tickets are now on sale....
Judah Mintz’s driving layup lifts Syracuse over Notre Dame in nail-biter, snapping 3-game losing streak
South Bend, Ind. ― The Syracuse Orange rode the inside scoring of center Jesse Edwards and the outside shooting of Joe Girard to edge out Notre Dame, 62-61, on Saturday at the Purcell Pavilion. Syracuse (4-4, 1-0 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak, but only after Notre Dame guard...
When the gyms turn quiet, how do Section III cheerleaders get crowds pumped up again?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- There are nights when everything falls into place for high school cheerleaders. The home team is winning. The gym is warm. The crowd is large and fired up. School spirit rolls like an avalanche.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Oakland | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball looks to build momentum after a crucial win as they return to the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Tuesday, December 6 (12/6/2022) at 6 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and...
We pick, you vote: Who is the Section III gymnastics MVP? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY gymnastics team has been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best season. Readers can vote as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Wednesday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
Westhill boys basketball takes care of Baldwinsville in Peppino’s Invitational (70 photos)
Omar Robinson’s 19 points propelled Westhill to a 67-52 victory over Baldwinsville on Saturday, the second day of the Peppino’s Invitational at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. The Warriors (3-0) also spoiled Patrick Beilein’s debut as the Bees’ head coach. Westhill has now won two straight against Baldwinsville, also taking...
LaNorris Sellers is ‘pretty positive’ he’ll sign with Syracuse, even with South Carolina in pursuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — LaNorris Sellers checked the final item off his high school football bucket list Saturday night: Win South Florence High School its first state championship. He now has mere weeks until the next chapter of his football career kicks into gear on early signing day.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 1)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. Here are our favorite photos from Week 1 of the winter sports season:. Jamesville-DeWitt vs. Baldwinsville, girls basketball (Nov. 26)
Section III indoor track media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III track and field athletes and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of athletes and coaches, and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
The Pinstripe Bowl becomes the Mark Coyle bowl: AD hired SU’s Dino Babers and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck
Syracuse, N.Y. — There will be a familiar face in the suites at Yankee Stadium when Syracuse football squares off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle served in the same position at Syracuse immediately prior to his move to the Big Ten school in 2016.
