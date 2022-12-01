ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etna, PA

Why Etna went green: 'The community needed to fight back,' borough manager Ramage says

By Mary Ann Thomas
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2oIM_0jU8SqQt00

Etna borough manager Mary Ellen Ramage can rattle off the names of five elderly widows who brought chocolates to office staff when they paid their water bills.

That was when Ramage was a receptionist some 45 years ago.

The borough, along with other government officials, honored Ramage recently for her almost half-century tenure and for winning a Carnegie Science Award as a Champion of Sustainability.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald was among the government officials honoring Ramage for her work.

“Etna, like many river towns, faces flooding challenges as a full third of the borough lies in a flood plain, making Etna, as the running joke goes, Wetna,” Fitzgerald wrote in a proclamation. “Mary Ellen moved her entire community to a conversation on sustainability, addressing stormwater and flooding along the way.”

Although the women bearing chocolates at the Etna borough offices are long gone, their generosity still inspires Ramage, who went on to advocate for residents and a new Etna.

While she met “so many wonderful people” when she was a fledgling borough employee, Ramage also saw the problems.

A partially deaf woman named Edna hooked Ramage into public life when she called borough offices more than 40 years ago. The woman yelled on the phone about a road crew plowing snow into a window well that would flood her basement apartment.

Ramage was told by the road crew and a town official, “Oh, honey, we can’t help with that.”

The woman’s plight and lack of a quick remedy bothered the then-17-year-old Ramage. During her lunch break, Ramage visited the woman and was shocked.

“She was 90% blind, and she had the burners turned on her stove for heat,” Ramage said. “Oh, my God, she was the first person that I knew that somebody had to speak up for.”

The entire borough’s struggles were real to Ramage, a lifelong resident who remembers the thousands of people celebrating the borough’s 1968 centennial.

However, the town hemorrhaged residents and businesses for decades after the mills diminished. Etna’s population peaked around 1930 with more than double the 3,336 residents counted in 2020 by the U.S. Census.

Through the work of borough council and Ramage, the population slump has been tapering off in recent years, according to the census.

“What really pushed down Etna decades ago was outside of our control,” Ramage said.

For example, PennDOT’s work on Route 28 over the years and the construction of the Etna bypass took about 400 homes, she said. Now, Etna has sewer lines that sit 52 feet below Route 28.

“We didn’t build over top of them,” she said.

Additionally, robust residential and commercial development in upstream communities unleashed more stormwater, which increased Etna’s vulnerability to flooding.

“Etna seemed like a forgotten and used place,” Ramage said, ravaged by progress in the region and surrounding communities and flooding. “It’s as if the people didn’t matter at all. What happened wasn’t equitable. The community needed to fight back in a responsible way.”

Etna needed to control its destiny by going green and improving its environment — installing green streetscape and infrastructure for sustainable drainage coupled with redevelopment. Etna’s awarding-winning EcoDistrict projects boosted the town’s natural drainage, along with whimsical sidewalks embedded with ribbons of decorative drainage grates.

“The beauty is really underground,” Ramage noted.

Once the town started making improvements to its sewers, spending millions for flood protection, “you can see how the quality of life changed,” Ramage said.

Young families and new businesses have been moving into the borough in recent years.

“They hear we are environmentally friendly, and new businesses are coming for the environmental practices. Everyone sees how good the main street looks,” she said.

One of Ramage’s recent achievements was the development of the Etna Riverfront Trail and Park. She and the borough won two Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence from the Pennsylvania Environmental Council for the riverfront park and the Etna EcoDistrict.

“Her legacy will be the borough’s pivot toward green infrastructure and stormwater management projects,” the Etna Community Organization said in a recent article on Ramage’s work.

Ramage was stunned to learn she won a Carnegie Science Award for shepherding the town’s environmental sustainability. She thought she received the email by mistake because she didn’t know anyone nominated her.

Millvale borough officials penned a proclamation honoring Ramage’s work developing a comprehensive EcoDistrict plan with Millvale and Sharpsburg, leading to Etna being certified as the first EcoDistrict in the country. EcoDistricts use environmentally friendly practices and sustainable community development.

“Mary Ellen Ramage is just one crazy and wonderful person that makes you think, laugh and cry all the while creating a thriving safer borough for all citizens to enjoy,” Millvale officials said in the proclamation.

Kelsey Ripper, executive director of Friends of the Riverfront, which develops trails along the rivers in Allegheny County, said, “If there is an initiative involving water, trees or trails, Mary Ellen is there, not just as a participant, but a leader. She is a tireless and passionate advocate for improving the quality of our communities.”

Ramage knows that the environmental changes in Etna as well as in Millvale and Sharpsburg have put the towns back on the map.

“Years ago when you said ‘river town,’ you might as well said ‘river rat,’ ” Ramage said. “Now, a river town is cool. It’s very wonderful to be here and be a part of it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

'Generational changing' investments poised to remake Western Pa.'s trails system

Described as “generational changing,” recently awarded investments in rails-to-trails will help connect more than 100 miles of recreational trails in Western Pennsylvania, opening previously unrealized pathways to communities poised to benefit economically. Murrysville to Rankin. O’Hara to East Deer. Aspinwall to Homewood. Plans are underway to grow and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Beaver County boroughs consider forming regional police force

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Three boroughs in Beaver County are looking to form a regional police force. Under the plan, the Conway and Baden Borough police departments would merge together with a total of 11 full-time officers, according to a report from the Beaver County Times. That plan could be enacted as early as April of next year. The regional force would also cover Freedom Borough, which has been contracting police services from Conway since their department disbanded last year. It's being considered as departments in the county struggle with staffing shortages. Conway and Baden are expected to host town hall meetings to discuss the plan with residents this week.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation

The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Trail towns poised to capitalize on increasing access, popularity of rails-to-trails

Lauren Edinger and her husband, Edd Velez, whitewashed an antique tin ceiling in their future ice cream and sandwich shop in the former J.H. Shoop & Sons building in Freeport. The repurposing of the century-plus-old retail building — home to one of the oldest family-owned men’s clothing stores in the country when it closed in 2005 after 175 years — is part of the renaissance of businesses in the riverside borough.
FREEPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Leechburg, Parks Township to commission study on forming regional police department

Officials in Leechburg and Parks Township are considering creating a combined police department. Officials already have approved plans to commission a study with the state Department of Community and Economic Development to determine whether regionalization could cut costs and ultimately ensure 24/7 police coverage, said D.J. Zelczak, a Leechburg councilman and emergency manager.
LEECHBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County funeral home to provide free service for homeless veteran

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A funeral home in Fayette County is providing a service for a homeless veteran killed the day after Thanksgiving. Goldsboro Fabry Funeral Home will host a service with full military honors for 66-year-old Robbin Fisher. Fisher was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 51 in Jefferson Hills. He later died at the hospital. When his distant family said they couldn't afford a funeral, the funeral home's director stepped up and offered their services. It will take place this Tuesday at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Ross Township residents experience power outage

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some customers in Ross Township experienced power problems in the area of Park Place Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 saw Duquesne Light Company crews on scene. We're told a downed tree caused extensive damage to overhead equipment, resulting in more than 120 Duquesne Light customers losing power.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Person Poses As Electric Company Representative Scams Emlenton Woman Out of $800

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A person who posed as an electric company representative scammed an Emlenton woman out of $800.00. According to Franklin-based State Police, this incident occurred around 10:02 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, at a residence on US 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving a 49-year-old Emlenton woman.
EMLENTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Lower Burrell city manager takes township manager's position in Harrison

Harrison’s gain is Lower Burrell’s loss as Amy Rockwell, Lower Burrell’s city manager, has been hired as the new township manager for Harrison. Rockwell, a Lower Burrell resident, has been Lower Burrell’s city manager and administrator since 2018. She will start her job as Harrison’s manager in early 2023 at a salary of $115,000. Township supervisors hired Rockwell on Monday.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe man among 2 people killed in Somerset County crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two people died from injuries in a Somerset County crash late Friday involving two vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, investigators said. State police were investigating the crash, which was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in Jefferson Township near the Somerset-Westmoreland border. Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Lexi Lichty said a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tree falls on person in Allegheny Township

A tree fell on a person Saturday afternoon in Allegheny Township, according to Westmoreland County 911. The incident happened about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Lynn Lane, according to a county dispatcher. EMS responded, the dispatcher said. An Allegheny Township police officer on duty Saturday said only the...
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy