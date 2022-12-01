Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
What Is a Somnologist?
Somnology is the science and research of sleep. A somnologist is a "sleep doctor" specializing in disorders and irregularities related to sleep. This article will provide an overview of somnologists, when to see one, and what to expect during your appointment. What Kind of Doctors Treat Sleep Disorders?. Sleep disorder...
verywellhealth.com
Bone Health Should Not Be an Afterthought
Neglecting preventive health care can have serious consequences later in your life. That’s why, especially as you age, it’s important to develop proactive strategies for protecting your health. As a rheumatologist and a board-certified lifestyle healthcare provider, I treat people of all ages for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis,...
verywellhealth.com
Axial Spondyloarthritis vs. Rheumatoid Arthritis: What Are the Differences?
Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are autoimmune diseases in which the body malfunctions and attacks healthy tissues. They are also both types of inflammatory arthritis, conditions that cause joint inflammation. In axSpA, the immune system attacks the small bones of the spine called the vertebrae and the joints...
verywellhealth.com
Diabetes, Amputation, and Foot Health: Risks Explained
A foot ulcer (an open wound) or infection that does not get better may indicate the need for a foot amputation. Around 60% of lower extremity amputations, including feet or toes (unrelated to trauma), occur in people with diabetes. This article discusses why foot problems may lead to amputations in...
verywellhealth.com
How to Make a Treatment Plan for Diabetes
Getting a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes can be a jarring experience, but learning about the condition and setting realistic treatment goals with your healthcare provider can brighten your outlook. Ultimately the goal of treatment is blood glucose control, symptom management, and reducing your risk of medical complications. Managing type...
Comments / 0