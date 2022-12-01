Read full article on original website
Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates
Social conservatives won seats on 14 school boards across the state. The post Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Will Virginia make a bipartisan move to get rid of its antiquated same-sex marriage ban?
When a Democratic proposal to undo Virginia’s legally moot ban on same-sex marriage failed this year in a Republican-led subcommittee, some conservatives said they could potentially get behind a more stripped-down version of an idea Democrats pitched as correcting a moral wrong from 2006. Instead of replacing the constitutional ban with pro-equality language declaring marriage […] The post Will Virginia make a bipartisan move to get rid of its antiquated same-sex marriage ban? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
Maryland Gov. Elect Wes Moore Talks Patriotism, Service Overseas On 'The Daily Show'
Maryland Gov. Elect Wes Moore took to prime time this week to explain what patriotism means to him as the country continues to be divided between parties. Moore, a Democrat, was a guest star on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah, where the pair mused about his unlikely election victory in a state that traditionally leans toward the other side of the aisle.
blocbyblocknews.com
Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education
In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore talks with WTOP as future first family prepares for Annapolis move (and a puppy)
Come January, Marylanders will have a new governor. And his kids will be getting a new puppy. Beyond the shifting political landscape in Annapolis, the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore — Maryland’s first Black governor — also means big changes for the future first family of the state.
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
FOX43.com
Oyster harvesters applaud lawsuit to stop Maryland county sewage spills
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Watermen in St. Mary’s County, Maryland are applauding Maryland’s Attorney General for suing the wastewater authority in the county. A sewer spill last year may have contaminated oysters that made people sick, according to the Attorney General. But chronic sewage spills in...
WTOP
New report faults DC crime lab’s internal oversight — and prosecutors
A new report from the D.C. Auditor says internal oversight practices at the troubled D.C. crime lab were broken and ineffective long before the lab lost its accreditation last year. But the report also finds fault with federal prosecutors and the D.C. Office of the Attorney General for going outside...
Maryland Food Stamp Program Schedule for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
Marylanders who need assistance purchasing food can apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with the state's Department of Human Services (DHS). Benefits are distributed...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week
Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
Hoya
Disability Groups Sue DC Over Bike Lanes
Disabled individuals sued Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the construction of new protected bike lanes. The Nov. 21 lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that D.C.’s redesigned bike lanes, which lie between sidewalks and parking spots throughout the District, prevent wheelchair users from safely accessing curbside parking, using sidewalk ramps and crossing streets. The D.C. Center for Independent Living (DCCIL), a nonprofit organization that assists disabled D.C. residents, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
WUSA
Postal worker held at gunpoint, robbed in Maryland
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Prince George's County Police are searching for a suspect after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Landover. Around 1 p.m. on November 2, police say a USPS mail carrier was robbed of USPS property in the 1700 block of Dutch Village Drive in Landover, Maryland.
actionnews5.com
Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Credit Union Frauds
County Police continue to investigate a series of bank frauds across the month of November. Examination of financial records revealed a suspect presented fraudulent drivers licenses at credit unions located in Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and the state of Pennsylvania. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and ask for...
President of DC children’s non-profit pled guilty for spending charity funds on travel, cars, shopping
The president of a DC non-profit dedicated to helping children pleaded guilty to credit card fraud in a scheme that saw him blow the charity's funds on $120 restaurant bills and plane tickets for his personal travel.
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
