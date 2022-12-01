ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Virginia Mercury

Will Virginia make a bipartisan move to get rid of its antiquated same-sex marriage ban?

When a Democratic proposal to undo Virginia’s legally moot ban on same-sex marriage failed this year in a Republican-led subcommittee, some conservatives said they could potentially get behind a more stripped-down version of an idea Democrats pitched as correcting a moral wrong from 2006. Instead of replacing the constitutional ban with pro-equality language declaring marriage […] The post Will Virginia make a bipartisan move to get rid of its antiquated same-sex marriage ban? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA

Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
blocbyblocknews.com

Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education

In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
FOX43.com

Oyster harvesters applaud lawsuit to stop Maryland county sewage spills

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Watermen in St. Mary’s County, Maryland are applauding Maryland’s Attorney General for suing the wastewater authority in the county. A sewer spill last year may have contaminated oysters that made people sick, according to the Attorney General. But chronic sewage spills in...
WTOP

New report faults DC crime lab’s internal oversight — and prosecutors

A new report from the D.C. Auditor says internal oversight practices at the troubled D.C. crime lab were broken and ineffective long before the lab lost its accreditation last year. But the report also finds fault with federal prosecutors and the D.C. Office of the Attorney General for going outside...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week

Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
Hoya

Disability Groups Sue DC Over Bike Lanes

Disabled individuals sued Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the construction of new protected bike lanes. The Nov. 21 lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that D.C.’s redesigned bike lanes, which lie between sidewalks and parking spots throughout the District, prevent wheelchair users from safely accessing curbside parking, using sidewalk ramps and crossing streets. The D.C. Center for Independent Living (DCCIL), a nonprofit organization that assists disabled D.C. residents, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
WUSA

Postal worker held at gunpoint, robbed in Maryland

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Prince George's County Police are searching for a suspect after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Landover. Around 1 p.m. on November 2, police say a USPS mail carrier was robbed of USPS property in the 1700 block of Dutch Village Drive in Landover, Maryland.
actionnews5.com

Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Credit Union Frauds

County Police continue to investigate a series of bank frauds across the month of November. Examination of financial records revealed a suspect presented fraudulent drivers licenses at credit unions located in Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and the state of Pennsylvania. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and ask for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy