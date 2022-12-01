Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
WHAS 11
Robert Pattinson Stars in Bong Joon-ho's New Film 'Mickey 17' -- Watch the First Teaser
Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho has officially released the first look at his follow-up to his lauded 2019 film, Parasite. On Monday, Warner Bros. shared the first teaser for Mickey 17, a slick-looking sci-fi flick about the interactions between humanity and technology. The film -- written and directed by Bong, and...
‘You’ll never see Michael Caine blink’: An oral history of The Muppet Christmas Carol at 30
There are Christmas movies, then there’s The Muppet Christmas Carol. In the years since its arrival in 1992, this surprisingly dedicated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ defining redemption story has emerged as a modern classic, dripping with nostalgia and indelibly linked to the childhood of a generation thanks to countless festive repeats. Full of memorable moments, beloved songs and that warm, fuzzy, festive feeling – for many, it’s just not Christmas until you’ve seen a frog in a top hat teach Michael Caine’s Scrooge the importance of empathy.But beneath Kermit’s compassion and Ebeneezer’s humbugs lies an equally restorative tale of how Christmas saved...
WHAS 11
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Watch the Dramatic New Trailer for Paramount Plus
A new trailer for Paramount+'s reunion film, Teen Wolf: The Movie, debuted Sunday during Brazil Comic Con Experience (CCXP). The movie returns a slew of familiar faces from the Teen Wolf series, led by Tyler Posey, and drops on the streaming service Thursday, Jan. 26 in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available the following day Friday, Jan. 27 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia.
WHAS 11
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
WHAS 11
'The Morning Show' Season 3: What We Know About the New Cast Members, Plot and More
The Morning Show is the Emmy-winning drama series about the cutthroat world of television news starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as two anchors in the middle of the drama that's unfolding on and off-screen at the fictional network UBA. After a twist-filled second season that saw the series adjusting to and incorporating the ongoing health scare and social uprisings that unfolded at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple TV+ renewed it for season 3.
WHAS 11
George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
Comments / 0