WBBJ
Annual holiday kickoff returns with a joyful noise
JACKSON, Tenn.—An annual night of musical favorites returns to the Hub City. The Holiday Pops is an event hosted by the Jackson Symphony, to kick off the holiday season. The event consisted of holiday favorites, like “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, and “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”.
WBBJ
Holiday cheer comes to a local city’s downtown
SAVANNAH, Tenn.—Downtown Savannah has been transformed into a winter holiday treat for locals and visitors. Christmas on Main Street has something for everyone, with a variety of attractions, including ice skating, photo opportunities, food and more. One attendee drove over an hour to explore the site for the first...
WBBJ
USJ’s debut event offers holiday joy and sweets
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local school is in the Christmas spirit. The University School of Jackson is known for their Holiday Mart during the holiday season, but on Sunday the school held their first ever Cookies with Santa. Families were invited to come to the school where the children could...
WBBJ
‘Elf’ hits the USJ stage for a final performance
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local school held a holiday performance in Jackson. The University School of Jackson held a Christmas play on Sunday. The play was set to music and based on the holiday classic film, “Elf,” which stars actor Will Ferrell. The performance brings together lower, middle...
WBBJ
Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4
Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
WBBJ
The music of Christmas returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local symphony brings in the holiday season with the sound of some familiar Christmas tunes. The Family Christmas Concert was held on Saturday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. There was a large turnout with families all over west Tennessee in attendance for the concert. The...
WBBJ
Local church festival celebrates St. Nicholas
JACKSON, Tenn. —One church gets into the Christmas spirit with its special Festival. St. Nicholas Orthodox Church held their annual St. Nicholas Festival on Saturday. There were many activities for everyone to enjoy. Some of those activities included a nativity, petting zoo, music performances, a parish tour, and more.
WBBJ
Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet returning to Old Country Store
JACKSON, Tenn. — Bring your appetite: a treasured family tradition continues this year at Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store. The annual Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Started by the late Clark Shaw in the 1980s, the...
WBBJ
Two businesses team up to offer some holiday fun
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. —Humboldt’s Christmas on Main Street continues to expand on Saturday with businesses joining together to bring the holiday cheer to their community. Two businesses on Main Street, The Opera House Event Hall and The Coffee Shop, have come together in a new way, through their event Jingle and Mingle.
WBBJ
FHU hosts 58th annual benefit dinner
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University held their 58th annual Benefit Dinner on Friday. The event featured quarterback Kurt Warner, the winner of the 34th Super Bowl. The event, once again, featured Christmas in the Commons as well, with carriage rides, carols, and shopping in the merry market. Red Steagall...
WBBJ
2022 Christmas parade rolls down Milan’s Main Street
MILAN, Tenn. — The City of Milan started December off in the Christmas spirit on Thursday night. They started the annual Christmas parade off with food trucks that were available under the Farmers Market pavilion. After everyone got to eat great food from local businesses, they all joined together...
WBBJ
Hardin County tradition to return for three weekends
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge!. Guests will...
WBBJ
Local lodge spreads Christmas cheer
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local group shows the true meaning of Christmas. The Masonic Christmas project is back once again. The Jackson Lodge #45 was proud to oversee the event. It was a great turnout with many volunteers in attendance to show their support. The Chairman for the Event, David...
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Union City Christmas Parade
Union City, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for Thursday night’s Christmas parade in Union City. The parade capped off a day of holiday activities. The Forever Communications vehicle was decked out in Christmas lights for the parade. Dean Elliott photo.
WBBJ
New flea market opens with over 65 vendors
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Caroline Ray’s Outlet Mall and Outdoor Flea Market held a grand opening on Friday in Lexington. Owner Courtney Chaney said it is a happy feeling to open officially. “It’s nerve racking and a little stressful, but I am beyond blessed to be here today and...
WBBJ
Library to host several events for kids, teens, adults
The Jackson-Madison County Library shared a list of events coming up for kids, teens and adults in December. December 1 — Family Book Club at 10:30 a.m. December 5 — Story time at 10:30 a.m. December 6 — Story time at 10:30 a.m. December 10 — Pokémon...
radionwtn.com
Paris Couple Named Small Business Inventors Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Gary and Nancy Morris of Paris, inventors of the FOOTBAR device, were awarded the Small Business Inventors of the Year Award by the Small Business Administration, Tennessee Economic Development, and Tennessee Small Business Development Center. The retired couple received the Award for 2020 at a reception November 10...
WBBJ
Students raise funds through ‘Empty Bowls Project’
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local youth group is giving back to the community in their own way. Art students at the University School of Jackson are raising money for the ComeUnity Cafe in downtown Jackson. The fundraising event is a part of the “Empty Bowls Project.”. Students wanted...
radionwtn.com
Food For Sharing Bags Available For Needy
E.W. James in McKenzie and Cash Saver in Huntingdon are both offering the Food for Sharing bags through December to help local families in need. Cust omers can purchase each Food for Sharing bag for $9.56. Each bag consist of a 40 oz bag of Idahoan mashed potatoes, a can of green beans, a can of whole corn, a can of tuna, a can of northern beans, a can of pinto beans, a jar of peanut butter, a can of chicken noodle soup, a can of tomato soup, and a box of macaroni and cheese. The stores deliver the bags purchased to the Carl Perkins Center to help local needy families.
