In his five years since graduating, Brian Honerbaum (’16) has become a worldly and accomplished teacher. Though he started his teaching career in Dubuque at Hempstead High School, he’s taught in Ukraine, Dubai, Vietnam, and virtually in China. With a great passion for history, Brian has been able to take his own experience in the classroom and his time traveling the world to inform his teaching. However, his ability to adapt to new environments began during his time at Loras. “I’ve learned a lot from classes and clubs like Business Ethics with Dr. Roman Ciapalo, Education Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon, and Habitat for Humanity,” Brian started. “I feel that helped keep my education well-rounded and helped me to adapt to different places.”

