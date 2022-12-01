Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Frank’s Christmas’ 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Elf on the Shelf meets the Brothers Grimm tale of “The Elves and the Shoemaker”… That’s this year’s imaginative visit to a Christmas story by Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay. It’s the...
Door County Pulse
DCU Boys Swimmers Fifth at Plymouth Invite
The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed fifth out of eight teams at the Dec. 3 Plymouth Invite. Sheboygan North topped the team standings with 487 points, followed by Green Bay United (362), Manitowoc Lincoln (357), Plymouth (250) and DCU (215) rounding out the top five. DCU...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
Door County Pulse
Sister Bay Marina Committee May Turn Off Spigot
Should water access at the Sister Bay Marina be the exclusive domain of boat owners?. That’s the discussion the village’s Marina Committee had Nov. 16, when it went into closed session to review commercial-vendor contract proposals and emerged to announce that it is considering giving vendors the boot.
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
Door County Pulse
What Can Cape Cod Teach Door County?
Door County is often referred to as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest” due to shared characteristics. Both the Cape in Barnstable County and Door County are the eastern-most land masses in their respective states. Each is about 20 miles across at the widest point and extends into large bodies of water, the Cape hooking about 65 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, the Door peninsula about 70 miles into Lake Michigan.
wearegreenbay.com
No-cost family service helps families decide on the right type of care for senior living in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Michelle Graf, CarePatrol Owner, and Jessie Marceau, CarePatrol Green Bay Area Manager. The group discussed how CarePatrol makes a difficult and complicated family process, simple. WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW. Tune in to Newsmaker Sunday every Sunday...
doorcountydailynews.com
Felhofer named new CEO for Door County YMCA
A familiar face will take over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Door County YMCA. Tonya Felhofer has been named the permanent CEO and will assume her new duties next Monday, December 5th. Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and, for the last year,...
WBAY Green Bay
Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The disappearance of Amber Wilde from Green Bay is seeing national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries.”. The Unsolved Mysteries podcast -- an offshoot of the long-running TV series -- talked with Wilde’s aunt, who shares the story of the disappearance in 1998, when Wilde was 19 years old and just over 4 months pregnant.
A men's addiction treatment center is coming to Brown County
Adult and Teen Challenge Northeast Wisconsin is preparing to open their doors and residential program to men struggling with addiction in Brown County.
wtaq.com
Unsafe Pier To Be Removed From The Fox River
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Porlier Pier will soon be gone from the east side of the Fox River, but its replacement is still up in the air. The Green Bay Parks Committee voted Wednesday night to remove the deteriorating pier, which has been deemed structurally unsound. The committee...
wearegreenbay.com
One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business
A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes
Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
Door County Pulse
New Construction in Your Town
Nearly all of the county’s 19 municipalities, plus the County of Door, were finalizing their 2023 budgets and tax levies in November. One number that had a large impact on next year’s property-tax bill was the 2021 net new construction that’s calculated by the state for all taxing authorities.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
WBAY Green Bay
One injured, two arrested after a shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department have taken two people into custody following a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Humboldt Road around 1:45pm on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Murder Victim’s Family Frustrated by Continued Delays
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
wtaq.com
Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Relatives
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at...
