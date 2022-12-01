ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Frank’s Christmas’ 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Elf on the Shelf meets the Brothers Grimm tale of “The Elves and the Shoemaker”… That’s this year’s imaginative visit to a Christmas story by Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay. It’s the...
Door County Pulse

DCU Boys Swimmers Fifth at Plymouth Invite

The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed fifth out of eight teams at the Dec. 3 Plymouth Invite. Sheboygan North topped the team standings with 487 points, followed by Green Bay United (362), Manitowoc Lincoln (357), Plymouth (250) and DCU (215) rounding out the top five. DCU...
wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
Door County Pulse

Sister Bay Marina Committee May Turn Off Spigot

Should water access at the Sister Bay Marina be the exclusive domain of boat owners?. That’s the discussion the village’s Marina Committee had Nov. 16, when it went into closed session to review commercial-vendor contract proposals and emerged to announce that it is considering giving vendors the boot.
wearegreenbay.com

What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
Door County Pulse

What Can Cape Cod Teach Door County?

Door County is often referred to as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest” due to shared characteristics. Both the Cape in Barnstable County and Door County are the eastern-most land masses in their respective states. Each is about 20 miles across at the widest point and extends into large bodies of water, the Cape hooking about 65 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, the Door peninsula about 70 miles into Lake Michigan.
doorcountydailynews.com

Felhofer named new CEO for Door County YMCA

A familiar face will take over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Door County YMCA. Tonya Felhofer has been named the permanent CEO and will assume her new duties next Monday, December 5th. Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and, for the last year,...
WBAY Green Bay

Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The disappearance of Amber Wilde from Green Bay is seeing national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries.”. The Unsolved Mysteries podcast -- an offshoot of the long-running TV series -- talked with Wilde’s aunt, who shares the story of the disappearance in 1998, when Wilde was 19 years old and just over 4 months pregnant.
wtaq.com

Unsafe Pier To Be Removed From The Fox River

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Porlier Pier will soon be gone from the east side of the Fox River, but its replacement is still up in the air. The Green Bay Parks Committee voted Wednesday night to remove the deteriorating pier, which has been deemed structurally unsound. The committee...
wearegreenbay.com

One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
doorcountydailynews.com

One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business

A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes

Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
Door County Pulse

New Construction in Your Town

Nearly all of the county’s 19 municipalities, plus the County of Door, were finalizing their 2023 budgets and tax levies in November. One number that had a large impact on next year’s property-tax bill was the 2021 net new construction that’s calculated by the state for all taxing authorities.
WBAY Green Bay

One injured, two arrested after a shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department have taken two people into custody following a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Humboldt Road around 1:45pm on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
wtaq.com

Green Bay Murder Victim’s Family Frustrated by Continued Delays

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
wtaq.com

Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Relatives

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at...

