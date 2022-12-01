Read full article on original website
Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:33 P.M. UPDATE - On Facebook Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains on Sunday. Starting at around 9 a.m. Sunday Caltrans was checking for chains on northbound I-5 at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding. They were checking for chains due to...
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, snow & the potential for thunderstorms Monday
Grab your umbrella, get your tire chains handy, and make sure you're leaving yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Monday morning. A trough of low pressure right off the coast of northern California is pushing rain and snow showers across northern California today. The heaviest rain and snow is projected to fall this morning, and then we'll mostly have scattered showers for the remainder of the day in the valley. The potential for thunderstorms will also ramp up from mid afternoon through this evening, and we'll have the highest potential for thunderstorms in areas of Tehama, Butte, and Plumas Counties. Snow in the mountains will likely cause travel impacts today, and Winter Weather Advisories remain. Winter Weather Advisories will expire this afternoon in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County, but the northern Sierra is currently set to stay under the advisory through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels will be down to around 2500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 3500' in the Sierra Monday. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones to start your day. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have gusts up to around 25mph through the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, mid 30's to mid 40's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and 30's in the Sierra Monday afternoon. Showers and the potential for thunderstorms will persist into your evening, but are projected to diminish into early Tuesday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 44 blocked near Viola after semi and vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 1, 5:17 PM:. Caltrans officials confirmed the eastbound lane of Highway 44 remains blocked near Viola following a big rig versus vehicle crash. Officials said the crash occurred about two miles east of Viola. Check back for updates. -- BREAKING, DEC. 1, 4:40...
Chain control in effect on California's I-5 near Redding amid heavy snow
A portion of California's Interstate 5 near Redding was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed California.
Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH
The North Bay is between two storm systems on Saturday, one north and one south. Ahead of the main cold front still over the Pacific Ocean, moist air is being drawn into the state, bringing moderate rain to the south of us. The two systems can be clearly seen on this satellite loop.
Sierra prepares for weekend wintry blast; Up to 3 feet of new snow expected
SAN FRANCISCO -- A slow-moving low pressure system advanced toward Northern California Friday, set to deliver weekend rain showers in the Bay Area and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe region from Friday night through Sunday night."Another round of heavy snow appears likely for the Sierra Nevada by late Saturday and into Sunday as the bulk of the moisture associated with the system pushes onshore," forecasters predicted.How much new snow are we talking about? The weather service said from 8 to 18 inches at the lower elevations around...
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
Lighted Christmas Parade taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Active 20-30 Club of Redding will be hosting the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is “All Aboard the Ornament Express.” Multiple floats inspired by the theme will be seen traveling through downtown Redding.
Redding Fire Department responds to kitchen fire in home on Castenda Drive
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they responded to a kitchen fire in a home on Castenda Drive. The fire was determined to be food on the stove, and through quick action by the homeowner and working smoke alarms, the fire did not spread to the rest of the house.
Top 11 Places To Visit In California During Winter (Don’t Miss Out)
California is a stunning state with a wide range of landscapes and activities to offer. Cities, breathtaking vineyards, steep mountains, sweeping coasts, and deserts so vast you’ll wonder how everything can fit into one place are only a few of the fascinating attractions.
Offshore storm to send more chilly rain, heavy mountain snow to California
Another storm will take aim at California through Sunday and threaten to cause more travel issues after a previous storm carrying rain and heavy mountain snow affected a large part of the state during the middle of last week. Central and Northern California will bear the brunt of this new...
Ferocious winter storm to blast Sierra Nevada with 1-3 feet of snow, 50-100 MPH winds
A significant winter storm is bearing down on Northern California Thursday, with dangerous conditions expected across the Sierra Nevada.
Storm Tracker Forecast: More Active Weather On The Way
It was a mixed bag of weather today! The mid-valley saw plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-50s while the north valley stayed rather cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. In between, a thunderstorm dropped hail, rain, and some wind around Corning. Tonight, the rain will continue as another push of moisture makes its way through. Lows will be in the mid-40s for most of the valley.
469 cars pass through DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Shasta County Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that 469 cars passed through the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday on Shasta Dam Boulevard. 16 drivers were stopped for further investigation. 7 drivers were given field sobriety tests. One driver was arrested for DUI. One driver was found to be driving on a suspended license.
UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY
The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
'Everybody is getting it': Northern California flu hospitalizations spike across region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is reporting very high flu levels this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots as hospitals fill up. "I think our hospital, like everywhere in Northern California are seeing increased rates of flu and...
California's 'MAGA-led' Shasta County lurches further right
November's election results have strengthened the conservative majority's grip.
