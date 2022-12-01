Read full article on original website
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
leesburg-news.com
Public input will be sought this week on phase 3 of North Lake Trail
On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lake County will host a public meeting for the North Lake Trail Phase 3 Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study. The Project’s Overview will be presented from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Cadwell Community Center (1 Cassady Street, Umatilla). The study evaluates...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022
The annual Crystal River Christmas Parade winded its way south Saturday, Dec.3, along U.S. 19 from NW 3rd Street to Paradise Point. Spectators enjoyed Christmas-themed performances and watched the dazzling Christmas floats made by various organizations in the community. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance by the end as well.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council to vote on ordinance allowing backyard chickens; council to get updates on city projects, crime
A proposed Inverness backyard chicken ordinance to allow the popular fowl on single-family residences will come home to roost with the city council for the second and final time. The council voted unanimously two weeks ago to allow as many as four hens on residential property in response to a...
villages-news.com
Villager emerges from dental visit to find she’s a victim of Bad Parking
A Villager emerged from a visit to her dentist to discover she the victim of Bad Parking. Maureen Lee went to her dentist Wednesday at Grand Traverse Plaza. After leaving the dentist’s office, she walked into the parking cart and found that her golf cart had been parked in by a car.
floridapolitics.com
Nichols Spring receives protections, work continues on Weeki Wachee effort
A private property owner requested the designation for the second-magnitude spring. One Florida spring achieved special protected status at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) meetings this week in Panama City, while work continues to reach the same protections for a much larger spring in Hernando County.
villages-news.com
The Villages has destroyed our small towns
You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Fire Rescue to show off its new trucks Monday
Residents are invited to take a look at Citrus County Fire Rescue’s new fire engine and aerial ladder truck during a “push-in” ceremony Monday. The fire truck push-in ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the fire service. Celebrating the arrival of a new unit has been a source of pride for fire departments across North America for over a century.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
fox35orlando.com
Family of 7 loses everything after Marion County house fire, including dog
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A family of seven in Marion County has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Around 4:27 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at the 6000 Block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield. Several people reportedly called 911 to report the home was on fire. The family was not home when the fire started, but three dogs were inside.
villages-news.com
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
hernandosun.com
In the Clouds
An interesting cloud formation was spotted over Hernando County on Monday November 28th around noon, Cirrus fibratus.The name for this cloud comes from latin; cirrus meaning a tuft of hair and fibratus meaning fibrous. The latin name certainly describes these clouds. Cirrus fibratus are high altitude clouds that often accompany...
naturecoaster.com
“Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will host an “Empty the Shelters” event from Thursday, December 1 through Friday, December 11, 2022, in partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation. Citrus County Animal Services Announces “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event. Adoption fees will be waived (excluding a $10 licensing...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
csengineermag.com
YEA 2022 – Suncoast Parkway 2 from US 98 to State Road 44
Project Location: Citrus and Hernando counties, Florida. Project Summary: Tourism, residential development, and flourishing new businesses in Florida’s rural Citrus and Hernando counties outpaced the effectiveness of the counties’ connector roads, which led to the design and construction of the Suncoast Parkway 2, State Road 589 Expansion Project.
SEE: Apparent sinkhole opens up in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An apparent sinkhole has opened up in Lake County, the sheriff’s office posted late Wednesday. The sinkhole has closed Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while engineers address the problem. See a...
villages-news.com
Warring couple asks judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages
A warring couple is asking a judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, was arrested Nov. 14 after she allegedly bit her husband on the hand during an argument at their home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South. Stuart Westerlund, 72, admitted he retaliated and struck his wife in the face. The couple had been drinking and the argument started after he damaged their car after wrapping up a game of golf in Ocala. He was initially taken to the Lifestream Behavioral Center and was arrested upon his release.
