WCJB

Marion County precautionary water boil notice

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
leesburg-news.com

Public input will be sought this week on phase 3 of North Lake Trail

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lake County will host a public meeting for the North Lake Trail Phase 3 Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study. The Project’s Overview will be presented from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Cadwell Community Center (1 Cassady Street, Umatilla). The study evaluates...
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022

The annual Crystal River Christmas Parade winded its way south Saturday, Dec.3, along U.S. 19 from NW 3rd Street to Paradise Point. Spectators enjoyed Christmas-themed performances and watched the dazzling Christmas floats made by various organizations in the community. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance by the end as well.
villages-news.com

Villager emerges from dental visit to find she’s a victim of Bad Parking

A Villager emerged from a visit to her dentist to discover she the victim of Bad Parking. Maureen Lee went to her dentist Wednesday at Grand Traverse Plaza. After leaving the dentist’s office, she walked into the parking cart and found that her golf cart had been parked in by a car.
floridapolitics.com

Nichols Spring receives protections, work continues on Weeki Wachee effort

A private property owner requested the designation for the second-magnitude spring. One Florida spring achieved special protected status at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) meetings this week in Panama City, while work continues to reach the same protections for a much larger spring in Hernando County.
villages-news.com

The Villages has destroyed our small towns

You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Fire Rescue to show off its new trucks Monday

Residents are invited to take a look at Citrus County Fire Rescue’s new fire engine and aerial ladder truck during a “push-in” ceremony Monday. The fire truck push-in ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the fire service. Celebrating the arrival of a new unit has been a source of pride for fire departments across North America for over a century.
treasurecoast.com

Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach

Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
WESH

Holiday events to attend in central Florida

Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
fox35orlando.com

Family of 7 loses everything after Marion County house fire, including dog

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A family of seven in Marion County has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Around 4:27 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at the 6000 Block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield. Several people reportedly called 911 to report the home was on fire. The family was not home when the fire started, but three dogs were inside.
villages-news.com

Scary situation at The Villages Hospital

Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
hernandosun.com

In the Clouds

An interesting cloud formation was spotted over Hernando County on Monday November 28th around noon, Cirrus fibratus.The name for this cloud comes from latin; cirrus meaning a tuft of hair and fibratus meaning fibrous. The latin name certainly describes these clouds. Cirrus fibratus are high altitude clouds that often accompany...
naturecoaster.com

“Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event

Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will host an “Empty the Shelters” event from Thursday, December 1 through Friday, December 11, 2022, in partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation. Citrus County Animal Services Announces “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event. Adoption fees will be waived (excluding a $10 licensing...
csengineermag.com

YEA 2022 – Suncoast Parkway 2 from US 98 to State Road 44

Project Location: Citrus and Hernando counties, Florida. Project Summary: Tourism, residential development, and flourishing new businesses in Florida’s rural Citrus and Hernando counties outpaced the effectiveness of the counties’ connector roads, which led to the design and construction of the Suncoast Parkway 2, State Road 589 Expansion Project.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SEE: Apparent sinkhole opens up in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An apparent sinkhole has opened up in Lake County, the sheriff’s office posted late Wednesday. The sinkhole has closed Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while engineers address the problem. See a...
villages-news.com

Warring couple asks judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages

A warring couple is asking a judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, was arrested Nov. 14 after she allegedly bit her husband on the hand during an argument at their home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South. Stuart Westerlund, 72, admitted he retaliated and struck his wife in the face. The couple had been drinking and the argument started after he damaged their car after wrapping up a game of golf in Ocala. He was initially taken to the Lifestream Behavioral Center and was arrested upon his release.

