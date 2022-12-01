Read full article on original website
Soccer-Australia player unused at World Cup scores Messi's shirt
MELBOURNE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia midfielder Cameron Devlin did not play a minute of the World Cup but left Qatar with one of its biggest prizes after exchanging jerseys with Argentina's Lionel Messi after their round of 16 match.
