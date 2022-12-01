Read full article on original website
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
The second season of Leo & Tig, created by Parovoz Studio, has premiered on the series’ official Italian YouTube channel, Leo & Tig Italia. The series, which sees the curious and brave leopard cub Leo and his cautious Siberian tiger friend Tig overcome their fears and help each other, is also airing daily on Rai Yoyo during two slots and is available on-demand on Rai Play.
The dinosaur-led comedy adventure series Gigantosaurus tops Cyber Group Studios’ ATF highlights. Following four dinosaurs as they grow in the world of Cretacia, “Gigantosaurus is Cyber Group Studios’ biggest hit and has already proven to be successful in more than 194 territories around the world,” says Pauline Berard, international sales executive.
British producer Richard Johns, whose credits include Shadow of a Vampire, has set up Argo Films. The new indie has been established to produce a new generation of smart, ambitious, original film and TV projects with established and high-profile creative talent and to find and nurture the next generation of outstanding new voices within the industry.
Passion Distribution has sold over 100 hours of content from its documentary and factual-entertainment slate into the AsiaPac region. Yoon N Company acquired Art That Made Us, produced by ClearStory and Menace Productions, for Korea. The docuseries tells an alternative history of the British Isles through 1,500 years of art.
