MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. According to the Susquenita School District, they have been aware of a train derailment on the Rockville Bridge in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Based on the information given to the school district, it appears that South Main Street in Marysville is closed. The district says that its transportation team will do its best to safely navigate this area because of this incident.

2 DAYS AGO