WGAL
Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County. PennDOT says work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime...
Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
abc27.com
Lane restrictions planned on Route 30 at Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster
HARRISBURG, Pa.(WHTM) — PennDOT will be conducting roadwork between Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8 along the Centerville Road Interchange on Route 30 in Lancaster County. This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township. This work will require daytime lane restrictions...
Akron Borough plans to cut all funding to Ephrata Public Library
EPHRATA, Pa. — Neighbors are outraged and angered over the latest budget proposal from Akron Borough. In 2023, the Borough Council is planning to cut the $20,000 of funding it usually gives to the Ephrata Library. It would be the first time in borough history. “It completely blew my...
Harrisburg intersection named after city's first Black councilwoman
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday afternoon, the city of Harrisburg honored former educator and city council member Judith C. Hill. City officials re-named the street where her story began. "She was the first Black woman, member of Harrisburg City Council," said Danielle Bowers, President of the Harrisburg City Council.
pahomepage.com
Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, phone outages in Central Pennsylvania
Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, …. Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. truck into playground. Superheroes...
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week
The opening of new discount grocery stores can have tremendous benefits for a community, including access to more affordable food and general economic growth. That's why we're excited to report that the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market chain will be opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more.
wkok.com
Early Details Out on Marysville Train Derailment, Cable Impacted
MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. According to the Susquenita School District, they have been aware of a train derailment on the Rockville Bridge in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Based on the information given to the school district, it appears that South Main Street in Marysville is closed. The district says that its transportation team will do its best to safely navigate this area because of this incident.
lebtown.com
Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court
Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
Dauphin County church group opens two homeless shelters for the winter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As temperatures continue to drop, the safety of people struggling with homelessness is on the minds of many. In the shadows of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex, Christian Churches United (CCU) is opening its doors and offering shelter to Harrisburg’s homeless. “Especially when they know...
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
Downtown Daily Bread says thank you to all who give | PennLive letters
Recently, I had the opportunity to witness organizations and individuals make desperately needed donations to assist the homeless and hungry in Harrisburg. Yes, traditional contributions of turkeys and other food items flowed in to provide a holiday tradition to those who need a helping hand, a hot meal, and an opportunity to escape from the elements. What I witnessed, was just not aimed at a Thanksgiving celebration. There were bags and boxes of coats, gloves, socks, and other items to stock our supplies for this winter.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Gettysburg Borough moves forward on new ordinances
The Gettysburg borough council moved forward on a number of proposed ordinances at its workshop meeting on Monday evening. The council will move forward on a new complaints policy by which the public or others may make complaints about borough staff including members of the police department. The document sets a series of hierarchies for examining and resolving complaints and requires monthly summaries of potential complaints to be shared to the council.
iheart.com
Hershey Trust Names CEO Successor
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Hershey Trust Company, one of the largest in the state with assets of over 17-billion-dollars, has named a new CEO. Current executive Janice Bratton plans to retire at the end of the month after 33 years. Her successor is Leslie Lenzo who has been a senior VP and chief investment officer at Advocate Aurora Health. While there, she managed about 14-billion in assets.
abc27.com
Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
Central Pa. farm serves people with disabilities, provides work and social skills
“The key is matching people’s interests and abilities to their potential employment, and that’s what I think we can do,” explained Dr. Howard Rosen, owner of Hempfield Behavioral Health and the founder of the Hempfield HUBS program, which just opened a working farm and inn at Stone House Farm and Inn near Green Park.
