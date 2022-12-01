ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAL

Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County. PennDOT says work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime...
PennLive.com

Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
abc27.com

Lane restrictions planned on Route 30 at Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster

HARRISBURG, Pa.(WHTM) — PennDOT will be conducting roadwork between Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8 along the Centerville Road Interchange on Route 30 in Lancaster County. This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township. This work will require daytime lane restrictions...
FOX 43

Akron Borough plans to cut all funding to Ephrata Public Library

EPHRATA, Pa. — Neighbors are outraged and angered over the latest budget proposal from Akron Borough. In 2023, the Borough Council is planning to cut the $20,000 of funding it usually gives to the Ephrata Library. It would be the first time in borough history. “It completely blew my...
FOX 43

Harrisburg intersection named after city's first Black councilwoman

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday afternoon, the city of Harrisburg honored former educator and city council member Judith C. Hill. City officials re-named the street where her story began. "She was the first Black woman, member of Harrisburg City Council," said Danielle Bowers, President of the Harrisburg City Council.
wkok.com

Early Details Out on Marysville Train Derailment, Cable Impacted

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. According to the Susquenita School District, they have been aware of a train derailment on the Rockville Bridge in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Based on the information given to the school district, it appears that South Main Street in Marysville is closed. The district says that its transportation team will do its best to safely navigate this area because of this incident.
lebtown.com

Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court

Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
FOX 43

Dauphin County church group opens two homeless shelters for the winter

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As temperatures continue to drop, the safety of people struggling with homelessness is on the minds of many. In the shadows of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex, Christian Churches United (CCU) is opening its doors and offering shelter to Harrisburg’s homeless. “Especially when they know...
abc27.com

Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
PennLive.com

Downtown Daily Bread says thank you to all who give | PennLive letters

Recently, I had the opportunity to witness organizations and individuals make desperately needed donations to assist the homeless and hungry in Harrisburg. Yes, traditional contributions of turkeys and other food items flowed in to provide a holiday tradition to those who need a helping hand, a hot meal, and an opportunity to escape from the elements. What I witnessed, was just not aimed at a Thanksgiving celebration. There were bags and boxes of coats, gloves, socks, and other items to stock our supplies for this winter.
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Borough moves forward on new ordinances

The Gettysburg borough council moved forward on a number of proposed ordinances at its workshop meeting on Monday evening. The council will move forward on a new complaints policy by which the public or others may make complaints about borough staff including members of the police department. The document sets a series of hierarchies for examining and resolving complaints and requires monthly summaries of potential complaints to be shared to the council.
iheart.com

Hershey Trust Names CEO Successor

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Hershey Trust Company, one of the largest in the state with assets of over 17-billion-dollars, has named a new CEO. Current executive Janice Bratton plans to retire at the end of the month after 33 years. Her successor is Leslie Lenzo who has been a senior VP and chief investment officer at Advocate Aurora Health. While there, she managed about 14-billion in assets.
abc27.com

Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
