A powerhouse in Japan, Nippon TV has proven itself as a compelling format generator. Its innovative concepts have been replicated around the world—from the business show Dragons’ Den/Shark Tank to the scripted drama Mother to the buzzy new series Old Enough! And Nippon TV has gained a reputation as a strong co-development partner, collaborating on new format ideas that are ready to travel. Tom Miyauchi, head of formats, international business development at Nippon TV, shares his views on the current state of the industry with TV Formats Weekly.

18 HOURS AGO