Richard Johns Launches Argo Films
British producer Richard Johns, whose credits include Shadow of a Vampire, has set up Argo Films. The new indie has been established to produce a new generation of smart, ambitious, original film and TV projects with established and high-profile creative talent and to find and nurture the next generation of outstanding new voices within the industry.
Nippon TV’s Tom Miyauchi Talks Format Innovation
A powerhouse in Japan, Nippon TV has proven itself as a compelling format generator. Its innovative concepts have been replicated around the world—from the business show Dragons’ Den/Shark Tank to the scripted drama Mother to the buzzy new series Old Enough! And Nippon TV has gained a reputation as a strong co-development partner, collaborating on new format ideas that are ready to travel. Tom Miyauchi, head of formats, international business development at Nippon TV, shares his views on the current state of the industry with TV Formats Weekly.
Viddsee Hires Michele Schofield, Reshuffles Management Team
Michele Schofield has been tapped by storyteller platform Viddsee as senior VP of commercial. Schofield will lead Viddsee’s commercial and partnerships teams to deliver revenue growth, along with defining and executing business strategies. Viddsee plans to develop more premium short films, series and content from Asian filmmakers through its multiplatform network.
Leo & Tig Season Two Debuts on YouTube in Italy
The second season of Leo & Tig, created by Parovoz Studio, has premiered on the series’ official Italian YouTube channel, Leo & Tig Italia. The series, which sees the curious and brave leopard cub Leo and his cautious Siberian tiger friend Tig overcome their fears and help each other, is also airing daily on Rai Yoyo during two slots and is available on-demand on Rai Play.
ATF Spotlight: Cyber Group Studios
The dinosaur-led comedy adventure series Gigantosaurus tops Cyber Group Studios’ ATF highlights. Following four dinosaurs as they grow in the world of Cretacia, “Gigantosaurus is Cyber Group Studios’ biggest hit and has already proven to be successful in more than 194 territories around the world,” says Pauline Berard, international sales executive.
ITV Studios Cooking Formats Land AsiaPac Commissions
Several ITV Studios cooking formats have been commissioned for adaptations in Mongolia and Thailand. In Mongolia, Central TV has ordered two seasons of Rat in the Kitchen, a new competitive cooking show with a whodunit twist. Season one is set to air early next year. In Thailand, Channel 7 has...
