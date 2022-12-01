Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
lbmjournal.com
Ogden & Adams Building Solutions to acquire Delhi Lumber
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Ogden & Adams Building Solutions has announced its plan to acquire the assets of Delhi Lumber company based in Delhi, Iowa. “We are excited to welcome the customers and staff of Delhi Lumber to Ogden & Adams” stated Marty Hoeger, owner, and president of Ogden & Adams. “Both companies place a high value on customer service and delivering quality products to our customers.”
