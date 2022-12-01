Read full article on original website
Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens to receive facelift
The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that Maui County will be repairing the Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens from Monday, Dec. 12 through June 2023.
New outlook shows Maui County may get a break from the worst drought in state
A national climate prediction report released Thursday shows relief may be ahead for Maui County, which has been suffering from the worst drought conditions in the state. Drought will likely be alleviated in Maui County and around Hawaiʻi this month, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s December 2022 Drought Outlook.
Maui family-owned Espresso Mafia serves up coffee, community at new spot in Makawao
At one of the more popular local coffee spot Upcountry, it’s hard to say what customers like better: the drinks or the owners. “The coffee is delicious, and the other thing I love about this place is the vibe. They’re so friendly and they’re really great people,” said Alfonso Segreti, who regularly drives from Kula to Makawao to get a decaf honey cream latte — even though he hasn’t had caffeine in four years.
After about 50 years Maui Potato Chip Inc. is closing
After about 50 years Maui Potato Chips Company will be closing up shop on Dec. 15.
Another former Maui County official charged with taking bribes
Another former Maui County official with the Maui County Department of Environmental Management is the latest individual to be charged with taking bribes in a scheme tied to Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. Wilfred Tamayo Savella, 71, of Maui County, was charged with accepting bribes from Choy by “initiating, awarding and/or...
Maui County Alleges This TV News Reporter Crossed A Line In Covering A Case Of Police Misconduct
It’s a typical news story. Former Maui Police Department Officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to a federal charge of attempting to have sexual contact with a someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Saffeels and his employer, Maui County, face a separate federal civil lawsuit from three women who say Saffeels used his power as an officer to try to coerce them into having sex with him.
Public informational meetings set for the Honoapiʻilani Highway improvement project
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will host two virtual and one in-person public informational meetings, to discuss the Honoapiʻilani Highway Improvement project, from Pāpalaua Beach Park to Launiupoko. The meetings will present HDOT’s plan to secure Maui’s coastal roadway from seasonal ocean swells and storm surges that...
New, statewide juried ‘MACC Biennial’ exhibit on Maui issues call to artists for 2023 show
Contemporary artists based in Hawaiʻi are sought for a new, statewide juried biennial exhibition at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery from July 5 to Aug. 26. The exhibition, titled “MACC Biennial,” is an opportunity for artists living in Hawai’i to showcase their “strongest, most innovative...
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...
Lifeless body found, police return to find man in home
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
