Puff pastry and phyllo are two pastry doughs that require an inordinate amount of time and effort (and, let’s face it, skill) to resemble their ideal forms. A good puff pastry has an elevated pouf and a distinct network of buttery, leafy layers. Phyllo should have similarly crisp and numerous delicate layers. Whether you’re turning that puff into a jammy tarte Tatin or unrolling that phyllo for a spiced apple strudel, each bite of the end product should leave a blitz of golden shards in its wake.

6 HOURS AGO