Simpson Strong-Tie CEO announces retirement plans
Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie has announced that Karen Colonias will step down from her position as chief executive officer, effective Dec. 31. As part of a planned succession, Colonias will continue in her role as CEO through the end of the year, and then will remain employed as an executive advisor to assist with the transition until her retirement becomes official on June 30, 2023. Colonias will also continue to serve as a member of the board of directors for Simpson Strong-Tie parent company Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., until the company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.
Permalatt 3-D Aluminum Lattice Panels Feature Unequaled Beauty and Lasting Durability
This content is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to add your content. Over the past decade, products that enhance the outdoor lifestyle have become more popular than ever. Elaborate decks, porches, balconies, pergolas and other structures extend the function and appeal of a home’s interior to seamlessly blend with outdoor spaces. In fact, outdoor living upgrades have helped to create an entire category of products that include sunrooms, fire pits, lighting, screened porches, gazebos, outdoor kitchens and more. Upgrading outdoor living spaces to entertain family and friends has become so popular that a recent AIA study noted that sixty nine percent of homeowners had recently increased outdoor living options to blend with attractive landscaping.
