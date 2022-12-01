ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag

Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...
The Spun

Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Latest Loss

The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign continues to get worse. They let a 9-3 lead slip away late in the fourth quarter as they gave up a 91-yard drive to the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 10-9. Brandon McManus then missed a 63-yard game-winner as time expired to push their record to 3-9.
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo carted to locker room with ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with what the team was calling an ankle injury. Garoppolo suffered the injury on a sack in the first quarter and limped off the field. He was ultimately carted to the locker room, and the team said he was questionable to return to the game.
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on the field prior a game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy