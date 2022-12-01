Read full article on original website
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag
Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Breaks Foot; What Does It Mean For Seahawks?
The Seattle Seahawks may have a door open in the NFC West with Jimmy Garoppolo likely to miss time. How does this impact the San Francisco 49ers and the division?
The Broncos are apparently done using Russell Wilson in their hype tweets
Each week, it seems there’s one more indication of how badly the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has gone for them. Last Sunday, in Denver’s 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, defensive lineman Mike Purcell went off on Wilson on the sideline as Denver’s offense sputtered yet again.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Updated Stanford Football potential head coaching candidates
Now that some coaches have take other jobs the list has been adjusted
Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Latest Loss
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign continues to get worse. They let a 9-3 lead slip away late in the fourth quarter as they gave up a 91-yard drive to the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 10-9. Brandon McManus then missed a 63-yard game-winner as time expired to push their record to 3-9.
Jimmy Garoppolo carted to locker room with ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with what the team was calling an ankle injury. Garoppolo suffered the injury on a sack in the first quarter and limped off the field. He was ultimately carted to the locker room, and the team said he was questionable to return to the game.
Broncos GM George Paton's Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023
If the Denver Broncos give George Paton another chance, he has to ace the 2023 offseason.
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
After 10-0 Start to Season, Hogs Finally Back in Rankings
Back-to-back big nights by Samara Spencer paces dominating wins, ranking.
UW Got Lucky with DeBoer — Just Look at What the Other Possibilities Did
Everyone else even loosely mentioned for the Husky job tailed off in their current roles this season.
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on the field prior a game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is questionable for Sunday’s game versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
Josh McDaniels on What Has Changed For the Raiders Since Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in what will be a rematch of Week 1.
Jacobs Gives Raiders What Allen, Daniels Did
The Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs continues his emergence as one of the best running back in the NFL, memories of Marcus Allen and Clem Daniels are refreshed.
