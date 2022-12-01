Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 14 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Lions are a...
Yardbarker
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
After 10-0 Start to Season, Hogs Finally Back in Rankings
Back-to-back big nights by Samara Spencer paces dominating wins, ranking.
atozsports.com
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
