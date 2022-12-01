CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gerald Morrow, principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Bronzeville, has been removed from his duties due to an investigation into alleged misconduct.The Chicago Public Schools also said the director of school culture, Marva Nichols, has been suspended while the investigation is pending.CPS did not reveal what kind of misconduct is being investigated."To ensure a student-centered school environment, these individuals have been removed prior to the completion of the investigation," CPS Network 17 Chief of Schools Myron Hester said in a letter to families. "We are fully committed to supporting the Dunbar community through this challenging situation."CPS says former high school Romona Outlaw will serve as administrator-in-charge at Dunbar in the interim.

2 DAYS AGO