Read full article on original website
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Westinghouse Bulldogs Reflect on the Path to Their First State Championship Game in Program History
The Westinghouse Bulldogs rolled past the Steel Valley Ironmen 26-7, clinching their first state championship berth in program history. The Bulldogs delivered body blow after body blow—as they’ve done all season—until their opponents couldn’t hold pace any longer, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a comfortable victory. However, the win was much closer than the box score indicates.
740thefan.com
DuPage edges NDSCS for NJCAA Division III football title
(KFGO/KNFL) The College of DuPage defended its NJCAA Division III football title on Saturday. The Chaparrals forced three fumbles as they edged NDSCS 14-12 in Glen Ellyn, IL on Saturday. The game featured eight total fumbles, with five of them lost. DuPage struck first late in the first quarter as...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball: Adams sails to new career high, Kits still unbeaten
His parents named him “Prince” because they knew he’d be something special when he grew up. And right now Prince Adams is playing high school basketball at an elite level. The 6-foot-5 Evanston Township High School senior topped himself again Saturday afternoon against Mundelein High School, registering...
Photos: Whitney Young edges National Christian in boys basketball showdown
The Whitney Young boys basketball team used a strong first half to take control of its matchup against National Christian Academy (Maryland) at the Chicago Elite Classic on Saturday. The Dolphins' halftime advantage withered away in the second half as National Christian roared back but they ...
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would even make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC5 at the end of 2022. NBC5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
Jesse White makes last appearance as Illinois Secretary of State
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the end of an era for Secretary of State Jesse White. He made his final public appearance this weekend at a coat giveaway at the community center in Chicago that bears his name. The 88-year-old is the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois history. White will retire from […]
Uncle Jack’s Meat House Coming to Chicago
The restaurant is also coming to Las Vegas, Florida, and North Carolina
Black-owned restaurant Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles coming to Nashville
Owned by Darnell and Tonya Johnson, the restaurant will be located in East Nashville.
wgnradio.com
Paul Lisnek: Out of the gate, into the mayoral race
WGN-TV Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joins his very dear friend Steve Dale for some analysis regarding the Chicago Mayoral race and the various contenders. Also, Steve and Paul are back at their ice-cream war of favorite flavors. The ice-cream that sells the most before the end of the year wins, and a donation will be made to Anti Cruelty Society. You can help by making donations here.
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Emancipation’ and ‘Violent Night’
CHICAGO — Check out Dean’s reviews on the new movies ‘Emancipation’ and ‘Violent Night.’
fox32chicago.com
Louisiana man extradited to Chicago, charged with murder in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was extradited from Louisiana to Chicago to face charges in a fatal shooting that happened this spring in Englewood. Marnell Briggs was arrested Wednesday for the murder of a 20-year-old man on March 7 in the 6600 block of South Morgan Street. Authorities found Briggs...
Homewood brewery to honor the legacy of rapper Juice WRLD
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new brewery coming to the south suburbs that aims to honor the legacy of Jarad Higgins, known as Juice WRLD.Friday would have been his 24th birthday.Higgins' mother was there as crews broke ground on the new Homewood Brewing Company. The family and the village want to make it a gathering place for community events.Officials said the business will also have a focus on giving back to the community. The new brewery will be located on Dixie Highway and Miller Court.It's set to open in 2024.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
2 shot in head, woman caught in crossfire, in Austin drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — Two individuals were shot in the head while driving and a woman was caught in crossfire in a drive-by shooting that took place in the Austin neighborhood Friday night. Two Individuals were in a car driving south bound near the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue around 11:17 p.m. when a beige SUV […]
Dunbar Vocational Career Academy principal removed amid misconduct investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gerald Morrow, principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Bronzeville, has been removed from his duties due to an investigation into alleged misconduct.The Chicago Public Schools also said the director of school culture, Marva Nichols, has been suspended while the investigation is pending.CPS did not reveal what kind of misconduct is being investigated."To ensure a student-centered school environment, these individuals have been removed prior to the completion of the investigation," CPS Network 17 Chief of Schools Myron Hester said in a letter to families. "We are fully committed to supporting the Dunbar community through this challenging situation."CPS says former high school Romona Outlaw will serve as administrator-in-charge at Dunbar in the interim.
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
fox32chicago.com
Bicyclist shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was riding a bike in Englewood Friday morning when he was shot multiple times by two people in a gray car. Police say the shooting happened around 11:21 a.m. in the 700 block of West 74th street. Two offenders got out of a gray vehicle and started shooting in the vitim's direction.
Comments / 0