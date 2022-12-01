Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
NASDAQ
CX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: CX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.23, changing hands as low as $4.21 per share. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
CHD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $82.50, changing hands for $83.07/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Why Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Gained 40.2% in the Past 3 Months
Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR have gained 40.2% in the past three months compared with 3.1% rise of the industry it belongs to. The upside was primarily driven by enhanced technology, connected vehicles fleet and pro-investor steps. Reasons for Upside. Avis Budget remains focused on expanding its connected...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Rising for Datadog (DDOG): Will It Gain?
Datadog (DDOG) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this data...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Ametek a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and...
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a Trending Stock
Teekay Tankers (TNK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned +1.7% over the past month...
NASDAQ
Bears are Losing Control Over Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/05/2022: FTCH,VFC,VAC
Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 2.5%. In company news, Farfetch (FTCH) slid 9.5% after Cowen Monday lowered its price target for the luxury e-commerce and retail...
NASDAQ
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
NASDAQ
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based security company have returned -2.8%, compared to...
NASDAQ
Coupa Software (COUP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
The market expects Coupa Software (COUP) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Pre-market Movers: IOVA, DADA, SHPH, BILI, BVS…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET). Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is up over 20% at $8.23 Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is up over 19% at $8.19 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) is up over 18% at $2.85 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 16% at $23.19 Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is up over 16% at $2.49 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is up over 14% at $13.13 111, Inc. (YI) is up over 13% at $3.26 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is up over 12% at $2.96 ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is up over 10% at $2.43 Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is up over 10% at $2.16 iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 6% at $3.57.
NASDAQ
Triton (TRTN) Rides on Dividends & Buybacks Amid Rising Costs
Triton International Limited TRTN is benefiting from shareholder-friendly initiatives adopted by the company. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Notably, shares of Triton have gained 12.1% so far this year, outperforming 1.5% growth of the industry it belongs to. The company...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: FXI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) where we have detected an approximate $107.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 176,700,000 to 180,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FXI, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned +36% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Comments / 0