Grab a Ride on The Yakima Santa Trolley This Christmas
Have you ever had a chance to ride a Yakima Trolley? It's an historical treasure in the city of Yakima and unique to the area. Plus Santa rides the trolley and you can join him! The dates have been set for the annual Santa Trolley. The Santa Trolley rolls through...
Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Back At Yakima Valley Museum
You can make a big impact on local charities while enjoying holiday lights in Yakima this year. It's called the Holiday Lights Extravaganza and it's back at the Yakima Valley Museum. Museum officials say It's a great time to enjoy the season and give back to charities in the community which help many people during the Christmas season.
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond. You don’t need to feel lonely if you live in Yakima. If you live alone, you might feel that occasional lonely feeling, especially if you are yearning for the big city. And while Yakima might not be as big of a city as say, Seattle or Portland, there are still things you can do by yourself that will take away your lonely blues.
The Wussification Of Yakima: School Snow Days!
With Wednesday (November 30th) being the first major snow fall of the season, it also brought with it the first batch of school closures and delays. A few were closed; many were delayed. What caught my eye was some of the reactions on social media (more specifically, the Yakima Scan Facebook page). One in particular comment caught my eye.
The Top 5 Hot Chocolate Spots in Yakima to Warm Your Soul
It is my favorite time of year. Although, I’m pretty sure my reasoning for this feeling differs from others. People who love December usually point the finger at Christmas, snow, or all the festivities this time of year brings. However, for me, it’s that pumpkin flavor everything is gone, and we are now into chocolate & peppermint season. Before anyone attacks me waving their pumpkin pom-poms, just let me say how you had your two months (taking into account Halloween AND Thanksgiving). Settle down and put your weird taste buds away for another year. This is peppermint & chocolate’s time to shine.
Local Need for Donations and Volunteers is Great Yakima Valley
Wanting to Give Back to the Yakima Valley Community?. There are many different places to give back and it doesn't just have to happen on Giving Tuesday. The holiday season is rough for everyone and anything that you are able to provide, even if it's sharing the information on your social media or making a day that you, your friends and family donate time or supplies is greatly appreciated.
Your Next Chance To Help Selah Police & Fire Departments Fight Hunger?
After the great success of the 3rd Annual Food Drive held in Selah, it’s time to do it again! The first one was held on November 19th and brought in over 1300 pounds of food and over $460 dollars in cash donations! That was an amazing achievement and is a great goal to break!
Shoveling Snow into the Street is Against the Law
It just snowed and you need to get rid of it. Where do you put it? Well, the street is one option but it's also the option that could get you a ticket. According to the city of Yakima snow removal policies:. Don’t throw snow from your sidewalk or driveway...
Duke Ellington’s Jazz Nutcracker at The Seasons. Want Tickets?
What happens when jazz and classical music collide? Is it even safe?. Well, if you take Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington - and sprinkle in some holiday magic, you wind up with a veritable musical feast. The Ellington Jazz Nutcracker with CWU Jazz Band at The Seasons. If you've seen Tchaikovsky's...
Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Yakima Death Investigations
Rainbow colored fentanyl has arrived in Yakima says Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice as officials around the country battle the growing problem of fentanyl overdose deaths. Yakima isn't shielded from the tragedy as overdose deaths continue to rise. Curtice says he's now seeing the rainbow colored fentanyl at some of the death investigations.
Got Questions? Yakima Council Member Holds Thursday Forum
Yakima City Council members like to hear from local residents about concerns they have about the city and a city council member is hoping to hear about the concerns during a forum in Yakima on Thursday. The forum is set for Thursday night. Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers is...
SOLD OUT Comedy Star Jo Koy at Legends Do You Want Tickets?
What do you do when one of the funniest comedians from the PNW sells out his show at Legends Casino Hotel before you've had a chance to buy tickets?. Well, you've come to the right place to find out, because we have some we'd love to give away!. Comedian Jo...
