KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania announces broadband plan for how to spend almost $400 million
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is moving forward with expanding broadband across the commonwealth, and a new plan details how state officials will judge success. The Pennsylvania Broadband Authority laid out its goals in a report, its focus on broadband infrastructure and availability, digital equity, device and tech access, and digital literacy.
McMaster blocks TikTok on state devices
COLUMBIA – S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday took action to block access to the social media platform TikTok from all state government electronic devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. The governor made the request in a letter to South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director...
Amendment 1 passes as Illinois board approves certifies midterm election
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ midterm general election has been certified, as has the amendment to the state’s constitution prohibiting local and state regulations on what can be collectively bargained. The Illinois State Board of Elections Monday approved the official canvas of vote totals from the Nov....
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
With new Democratic leadership next year, what long-inert legislation will now pass?
It has been decades since Michigan Democrats have been able to fully enact their legislative priorities. That could change next month as the 102nd Legislature comes to order. Following Democrats’ historic victories on Nov. 8 — which included winning both the House and Senate and a sweep of statewide offices — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incoming leaders are now considering a laundry list of legislative actions, from labor rights and environmental protections to civil rights and abortion care, that could finally become law without GOP obstruction.
Illinois House approves extensions of tax increment finance districts
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers have approved the extension of tax increment finance, or TIF, districts throughout the state. A TIF district sets aside the increment of increased property taxes from increased values over time in a separate fund that is then used to subsidize public and private developments in the district with the aim of increasing overall property values in that area. Illinois' TIF program gives districts 23 years of operation, unless it's extended.
Hearing on challenge to ending cash bail in Illinois delayed after amendments
(The Center Square) – After lawmakers approved amendments to the SAFE-T Act that eliminates cash bail in Illinois, a lawsuit challenging the measure’s implementation will now be heard Dec. 20, just 11 days before no cash bail is to take effect. Before leaving for the year, state lawmakers...
Sasse resignation on Jan. 8 sets in motion Senate appointment
Sen. Ben Sasse will resign from the Senate effective Jan. 8 at noon, he informed Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday, setting in motion the process for filling the vacated seat. Governor-elect Jim Pillen will have formally assumed the governorship three days earlier and be in position to appoint a successor to fill the vacant Senate seat, with all signs pointing to the likely appointment of Ricketts, who will leave after serving two terms as governor.
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
Expanding labor force a factor in Oklahoma's unemployment increase
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's unemployment rate year-over-year jumped from 2.9% in October 2021 to 3.4% in October 2022, but a new influx of job seekers is likely a factor for the spike, state labor officials said. Oklahoma was the only state to see an increase year-over-year, according to the...
Winnebago Tribe receives EPA grant to monitor air pollution
WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced the award of a $266,064 grant to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska for a community air pollution monitoring project. The grant money will be used to improve the tribe’s capacity to address air quality by installing equipment to monitor...
Louisiana survey finds child welfare staff unhappy with pay, work conditions
(The Center Square) — Issues with pay, caseload and unrealistic expectations were the top themes of a recent job satisfaction survey at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report on Thursday outlining the results of a...
Another $12.68 Million Added to Wyoming Unclaimed Property Pot
Those looking for some extra spending money this holiday season are encouraged to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if they are entitled to any of the $106.8 million owed to residents and former residents of the State. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office has received more than...
German robotics firm plans Georgia plant, but incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — A global cable and robotic machinery manufacturer plans to spend more than $30 million to build a new Cherokee County manufacturing facility, but it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any incentives. Becker Robotic Equipment, based in Dülmen, Germany, said...
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: More Destination Iowa funds heading to cities
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced another round of Destination Iowa funding, granting nearly $14 million to two quality-of-life and tourism projects in Iowa. The city of Clear Lake netted $4.37 million to develop the Clear Lake Surf District project. The money will go toward the expansion and relocation of Clear Lake’s Music Enrichment Center, gateway and streetscape improvements around and on Buddy Holly Place, and waterfront connections from the Surf Ballroom to the lake. The funding is 40% of the project’s $35.2 million total cost.
Surge in flu cases leads to shortage of flu meds in Lincoln, elsewhere
Flu cases have surged over the past couple of weeks in Nebraska. For the week ending Nov. 26, Nebraska recorded 1,875 flu cases, bringing the total so far this year to more than 4,200. The statewide positivity rate for influenza tests was 26.8% the week ending Nov. 26, up from 9.1% the previous week.
Barger asks for hand recount in Nebraska District 26 race; Evnen says he'll use machine tabulator only
Russ Barger, who lost to George Dungan III in the legislative race representing northeast Lincoln, filed a petition with the Nebraska Secretary of State last week asking the election be recounted. But the request — that the District 26 race be recounted by hand rather than by machine — was...
Nebraska reports 14th case of bird flu
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has reported another case of bird flu. The case, in Knox County, was in a small backyard flock consisting of both chickens and waterfowl. There were fewer than 10 birds affected. The department said in a news release that the birds have already been destroyed...
Report: New York power grid at risk
(The Center Square) – A nonpartisan advocacy organization for upstate New York is raising concerns about the state’s future power grid after a report found that demands could stress the system, especially during extreme weather. Upstate United said in a statement Friday, the state’s future seems “problematic” after...
Improving weather for this afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - A warm front was bisecting the ArkLaTex during the mid morning on this Monday. South of the boundary, it was in the 60s-70s. North...temperatures were in the 40s-50s. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar showed spotty showers over northern sections near the warm front. Patchy drizzle and...
