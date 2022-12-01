Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
2news.com
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown Reno
2news.com
Troy Driver Preliminary Hearing Set For February, 2023
Driver was recently found contempt to stand trial for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Naomi Irion. Troy Driver is accused of murdering and kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion of Fernley.
Nevada Woman Convicted Of “Straw Purchasing” Firearms For Son Who Is A Felon
A jury convicted a Nevada woman on Thursday for making false statements to buy firearms for her son, who is a convicted felon. As a matter of law, convicted felons are prohibited from buying and possessing firearms. The evidence at trial showed that the woman
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Officer-Involved Shooting Near The Silver Legacy
mynews4.com
Brand new Sparks fire chief forced to resign pending criminal charges
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — With less than a week on the job, Sparks' brand new fire chief was asked to step down on Monday pending criminal charges. Mark Lawson was named fire chief at the end of November replacing Jim Reid. In a video that was distributed to the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Fentanyl, heroin, meth seized during arrest at Elko hotel-casino
ELKO – A woman reported to be fleeing law enforcement in Sparks with her boyfriend from Elko was located early Friday at an Elko hotel/casino, and they reportedly had fentanyl, meth and heroin in their possession. Naomi Perry, 25, was wanted on warrants for drug possession, child abuse and...
2news.com
Evacuations lifted after powder found inside letter deemed non-hazardous
People inside a building near the courthouse needed to be evacuated after authorities responded to a hazmat incident in downtown Reno Friday afternoon. Officials evacuated the building at 350 South Center Street around 2:15 p.m. where officers say three people were exposed to a powder found inside an envelope. The...
police1.com
Video: Nev. police officers rescue 2 people after car plunges into ravine
RENO, Nev. — Body camera footage shows the intense moments leading up to officers rescuing two people from frigid waters after their car plunged into a ravine last week. Reno Police Department officers were on scene of a fatal crash on November 26 when another vehicle didn’t notice the closed road. The vehicle, which didn’t slow down at a stop sign, narrowly missed striking the officers on scene and rolled down an embankment – coming to a rest upside down in the ravine, News4.com reported. The officers raced down the ravine to check on the vehicle’s occupants.
1 Person Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash on Thursday night. The crash happened near Mae Anne Avenue near Sierra Highlands at round 7:45 p.m. Authorities said that the collision involved 12 cars. Reno Police confirmed that one person was injured in the crash. The identity and condition of the...
Sierra Sun
One person found dead in Truckee house fire
TRUCKEE, Calif. — One person was found dead in a house fire on Dec. 1, in the Pla-Vada Woodlands subdivision. There were not other known occupants in the building at the time. Due to the condition of the decedent, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office – Coroners Division is working to confirm the identity.
Record-Courier
Identity of woman who tried to pass fake $100 sought
Douglas County investigators would like to have a chat with a woman who tried to pass a fake C-note on the morning before Thanksgiving. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered the Jacks Valley Target around 9:54 a.m. and tried to use the counterfeit $100 for a purchase.
Elko Daily Free Press
Watch now: Rescue after car crashes upside down in water in Reno
On Nov. 26, officers with the Reno Police Department witnessed a vehicle crash into a ravine near Virginia Street and Talus. Even though the temperature was extremely cold, officers entered the water to rescue the occupants of the vehicle. Chief Soto would like to commend the officers, and emphasize that this is an example of the selfless action Reno Police Officers are willing to take for their community.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys abandoned home in northeast Reno, singes another
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One abandoned home was lost in a Saturday afternoon fire in northeast Reno and a neighboring abandoned home was singed, the Reno Fire Department reported. It happened about 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Montello streets. Flames were fully involved in one home as firefighters...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’
Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
FOX Reno
One of Washoe Valley's fire stations permanently closed after bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue officials have permanently closed the Bowers Mansion fire station in Washoe Valley after a bat infestation this summer. The board of fire commissioners voted last month to allow fire officials to shutter Station 30, one...
kunr.org
Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input
The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
2news.com
Power Outage In Midtown Reno Caused By Bird, Officials Say
More than 6,000 NV Energy customers were affected by the outage. It happened on Plumas St. and St. Lawrence. No update on when power will be restored.
2news.com
Reno Aces Fans Raise Over $22,000 in Theme Jersey Auctions
From Doctor Strange to SpongeBob SquarePants, Margaritaville, and more, the players and coaching staff wore a wide range of jerseys beyond their standard red, white, and blues during their Pacific Coast League Championship run at Greater Nevada Field. This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation,...
