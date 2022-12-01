Read full article on original website
Ohio abortion foe calls for doctor discipline in miscarriage, doesn’t address other problems
The state’s most prominent anti-abortion group is calling on medical authorities to investigate emergency-room doctors reported to have denied care to a woman suffering a miscarriage. But it won’t comment directly on other health problems doctors say have been caused by a restrictive abortion law that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court repealed Roe […] The post Ohio abortion foe calls for doctor discipline in miscarriage, doesn’t address other problems appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors say a man accused of killing four workers at a marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting. Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Chen Wu on Friday with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 20 killings. Authorities have said Wu and all of the victims were Chinese citizens and that the pot farm was operating under an illegally obtained license. Court records don't indicate the name of an attorney who could speak on Wu's behalf. Prosecutors on Friday also filed a motion that Wu be held without bond.
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 mine explosion. For Paul Evans, a Democratic state lawmaker and retired school teacher, they are a reminder of the dangers of undoing mine safety regulations, currently under debate in the state Legislature. Evans says he worries about what will happen now that many advocates of the mine safety laws, himself included, were defeated in the Nov. 8 election. With Republicans gaining an even tighter grip on the Legislature, lawmakers are expected to make another run at further deregulating the agencies that monitor mine safety.
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced in Southern California to 14 years in federal prison for cheating his clients out of millions of dollars. The judge on Monday also ordered him to pay $7 million in restitution. Avenatti had pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge. He was accused of negotiating and collecting settlement payments on behalf of his clients and instead funneling the money to accounts he controlled. The judged said the sentence should run consecutively to the five-year prison term he is currently serving for separate convictions in New York.
Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. But the legislator behind the proposal, which is based on a Texas law, said Monday he’s not giving up despite the unanimous vote by the Prinsburg City Council on Friday to drop the idea. Republican Tim Miller, of Prinsburg, says he still thinks it's constitutional despite what Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison says. Miller said he'll continue trying to enact it in other rural Minnesota communities.
Bill allows poor readers to 'pass' from 3rd to 4th grade
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of children in Ohio who cannot read well enough to move to fourth grade may soon get to move on anyway. Kathy Baker is the mother of a third Grader. She testified to an Ohio House Committee that her little boy woke up recently from a nightmare.
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.
Ohio Cops Decide First Amendment Doesn’t Exist, Arrest Newspaper Editor For Committing Journalism
In another case, a cop temporarily managed to obtain an injunction forbidding people from publishing his name while he sued several Cincinnati residents for libel for suggesting he might be a racist. That cop’s name is Ryan Olthaus and he has a long history of use of force complaints.
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has thrown out bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, leaving him facing only records falsification charges. Federal Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled Monday. He says prosecutors failed to allege an explicit example in which Benjamin provided a favor for a bribe. He says that's an essential element of bribery and honest services fraud charges. Benjamin, a Democrat, resigned after his arrest last April. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for his influence to fund a nonprofit organization with state money.
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
As the importance of young voters grows, campaigning like Tim Ryan will never win in Ohio
Ohio Democratic voters faced some unwelcome news in this year’s midterm elections: each of their state-wide candidates had gone down in defeat to Republicans. Among the most bitter losses was the closely watched U.S. Senate race between Representative Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance, the Trump-backed venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author. Ahead of the election, […] The post As the importance of young voters grows, campaigning like Tim Ryan will never win in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away
Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Ohio bribery case: Explosive Justice Department documents show Larry Householder's involvement in pay-to-play for sports betting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Explosive new details from the United States Department of Justice suggest former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder was heavily involved in a pay-to-play scandal to try to bring sports betting to Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
Gov. DeWine supporting several bills during lame-duck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a few weeks left until the new year, Ohio lawmakers are pushing their bills through the statehouse and Gov. Mike DeWine has voiced support for several pieces of legislation. One is Senate Bill 178 which reforms the responsibility of state education offices. While the bill was not his idea, DeWine […]
