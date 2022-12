Elon Musk says Neuralink brain implant could begin human testing 01:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Space X founder and now Twitter owner Elon Musk is working on something new.

Musk hosted a flashy event yesterday for Neuralink , a startup working on implants that connect your brain to a computer.

The event showcased a video featuring a monkey using a brain implant to control a cursor and type on a computer.