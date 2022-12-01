LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community? Check out some of the events in the valley that are accepting donations. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." Toys collected will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Optic Gallery locations will be collecting donations. Visit their website to find a location near you.

1 DAY AGO