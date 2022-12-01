ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

news3lv.com

Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas valley intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking near an east Las Vegas valley intersection Sunday night, according to authorities. The collision was reported just before 9:20 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard south of Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Investigators believe...
news3lv.com

Man found dead near southeast valley homeless encampment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead near a southeast valley homeless encampment. Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a desert lot near Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the investigation, 33-year-old Shawn Jackson...
news3lv.com

85 cited, dozens impaired drivers arrested in latest police DUI blitz

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) was busy targeting impaired drivers across valley streets over the weekend. LVMPD released its results Monday morning, stating that 229 vehicles were stopped throughout the night. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas...
news3lv.com

Man found dead near central valley dumpster after stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found stabbed to death near a dumpster in the central Las Vegas valley. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man near a dumpster in the alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive near Maryland Parkway and E. Desert Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night.
news3lv.com

1 dead after stabbing in east valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment in the east valley area. Officers responded to a stabbing at the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Police believe two men in their 60s were neighbors and had an ongoing feud.
8 News Now

North Las Vegas bank robbed, suspect not yet identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday night in North Las Vegas. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a person had robbed a bank in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, near Simmons Street. The suspected robber ran off before officers arrived, police said. Investigators did not have […]
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Metro Police Department hosts annual 'Badges and Bows' event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of our bravest locals are helping those in need this holiday season. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, in partnership with St. Jude's Ranch, held a toy drive in the northwest part of the valley. The 6th annual "Badges and Bows" event...
Fox5 KVVU

Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
8 News Now

Suspect in kidnapping taken into custody in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A wanted fugitive in Nye County has finally been brought into police custody. Ryan Sanders, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening by Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) detectives with the help of U.S. Marshalls, according to NCSO. Earlier Wednesday, officers closed Oakridge Avenue in Pahrump believing the suspect might be […]
news3lv.com

Where to donate in Las Vegas this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community? Check out some of the events in the valley that are accepting donations. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." Toys collected will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Optic Gallery locations will be collecting donations. Visit their website to find a location near you.
Fox5 KVVU

16-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Paiute Reservation Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday. Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, which is located near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas tourism roars back in October

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tourism officials say Las Vegas is making a comeback after hitting huge numbers in October. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said 3.6 M visitors made their way to Las Vegas. Nearing the same number met in October 2019. Officials say the driving force...

