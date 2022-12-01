Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking near an east Las Vegas valley intersection Sunday night, according to authorities. The collision was reported just before 9:20 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard south of Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Investigators believe...
Las Vegas police find man with stab wound deceased near a dumpster
Las Vegas police found a victim suffering from a stab wound near a dumpster on Saturday near the 1300 block of Sombrero Drive
news3lv.com
Man found dead near southeast valley homeless encampment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead near a southeast valley homeless encampment. Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a desert lot near Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the investigation, 33-year-old Shawn Jackson...
news3lv.com
85 cited, dozens impaired drivers arrested in latest police DUI blitz
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) was busy targeting impaired drivers across valley streets over the weekend. LVMPD released its results Monday morning, stating that 229 vehicles were stopped throughout the night. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Man found dead near central valley dumpster after stabbing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found stabbed to death near a dumpster in the central Las Vegas valley. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man near a dumpster in the alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive near Maryland Parkway and E. Desert Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night.
news3lv.com
1 dead after stabbing in east valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment in the east valley area. Officers responded to a stabbing at the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Police believe two men in their 60s were neighbors and had an ongoing feud.
North Las Vegas bank robbed, suspect not yet identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday night in North Las Vegas. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a person had robbed a bank in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, near Simmons Street. The suspected robber ran off before officers arrived, police said. Investigators did not have […]
One dead and another critically injured after shooting on Royal Crest Street
Las Vegas police say two victims with gunshot wounds were found after receiving multiple reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department hosts annual 'Badges and Bows' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of our bravest locals are helping those in need this holiday season. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, in partnership with St. Jude's Ranch, held a toy drive in the northwest part of the valley. The 6th annual "Badges and Bows" event...
8newsnow.com
Father, son shot rocks at cars on Las Vegas Strip with slingshots, leading driver to lose eye: police
A father and son are accused of shooting rocks at buildings and cars on the Las Vegas Strip with a slingshot, leading to one person losing an eye, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed. Father, son shot rocks at cars on Las Vegas Strip …. A...
Fox5 KVVU
Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
Suspect in kidnapping taken into custody in Nye County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A wanted fugitive in Nye County has finally been brought into police custody. Ryan Sanders, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening by Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) detectives with the help of U.S. Marshalls, according to NCSO. Earlier Wednesday, officers closed Oakridge Avenue in Pahrump believing the suspect might be […]
Man dead after running into burning apartment in North Las Vegas, officials say
A man is dead after running into a burning apartment in North Las Vegas, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.
Deadly fire in North Las Vegas investigated after woman claims armed husband set fire to home, officials say
A deadly house fire is being investigated after a woman claims her husband set the house on fire while carrying a gun, according to NLVFD.
news3lv.com
Where to donate in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community? Check out some of the events in the valley that are accepting donations. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." Toys collected will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Optic Gallery locations will be collecting donations. Visit their website to find a location near you.
Thief caught on video stealing holiday decorations in North Las Vegas
A grinch was caught on camera stealing holiday decorations in North Las Vegas. The thief grabbed everything they could the day before Thanksgiving and then returned over the weekend to take some more.
Fox5 KVVU
16-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Paiute Reservation Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday. Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, which is located near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas tourism roars back in October
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tourism officials say Las Vegas is making a comeback after hitting huge numbers in October. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said 3.6 M visitors made their way to Las Vegas. Nearing the same number met in October 2019. Officials say the driving force...
news3lv.com
Couple on quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in America makes stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tasty journey for a couple came to a stop in Las Vegas. Judy and Mike McNamara are on a quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in America. Over the weekend, the couple visited two out of the three locations in Southern Nevada. The couple...
‘It’s been horrendous,’ Las Vegas woman forced to live in garage after delay in plumbing service project
It's been headaches and lengthy bills for Las Vegas resident, Merrilou Thomas, 88, after she was told her plumbing system needed to be upgraded earlier this year.
