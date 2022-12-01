ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

107.3 KFFM

Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Back At Yakima Valley Museum

You can make a big impact on local charities while enjoying holiday lights in Yakima this year. It's called the Holiday Lights Extravaganza and it's back at the Yakima Valley Museum. Museum officials say It's a great time to enjoy the season and give back to charities in the community which help many people during the Christmas season.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

The Wussification Of Yakima: School Snow Days!

With Wednesday (November 30th) being the first major snow fall of the season, it also brought with it the first batch of school closures and delays. A few were closed; many were delayed. What caught my eye was some of the reactions on social media (more specifically, the Yakima Scan Facebook page). One in particular comment caught my eye.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond

8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond. You don’t need to feel lonely if you live in Yakima. If you live alone, you might feel that occasional lonely feeling, especially if you are yearning for the big city. And while Yakima might not be as big of a city as say, Seattle or Portland, there are still things you can do by yourself that will take away your lonely blues.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

You Being Naughty or Nice Yakima? Letters to Santa Claus Event

Do You Want to Write a Letter to Santa Yakima Valley?. Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, it's time to take a moment to write what you'd really like for Christmas this year and Santa can decide if you are getting presents or a big lump of coal. You can hand deliver them courtesy of Yakima Parks and Rec for the 3rd Annual Drive-Through Letters to Santa Event.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Here’s how the city handles snow and ice removal in Yakima

Yakima drivers trudged through some snow and sludge after the first substantial snowfall of the season, but most well-traveled routes were clear as of Wednesday. The city’s plan for ice and snow removal is working as it should, city spokesperson Randy Beehler said. “Today’s a really good example of...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Harvest and Beef Counts hosting mobile markets in Yakima Valley

YAKIMA, Wash.- Families facing food insecurity this Holiday season can get some relief at a series of Second Harvest Mobile Markets throughout early December. Washington's beef farmers and ranchers will be supporting Second Harvest's mobile markets in the Yakima Valley by donating ground beef. Funds for the beef provided at...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Get You a Ticket

Welcome, welcome, to snow in Yakima. The kids love it as it's fun, you may get a snow day for schools and it's a frozen treat when you're looking for a quick snack*. Grown-ups, however, you think of all the extra chores you didn't ask for. Scraping it off your car, giving yourself a safe path around your home and all that. But what about your sidewalk? Certainly the sidewalk belongs to the city so they should shovel the snow, right? ...right? Well, no. According to the city of Yakima website removing the snow from your part of the sidewalk is 100% your responsibility. Surprise!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Local Need for Donations and Volunteers is Great Yakima Valley

Wanting to Give Back to the Yakima Valley Community?. There are many different places to give back and it doesn't just have to happen on Giving Tuesday. The holiday season is rough for everyone and anything that you are able to provide, even if it's sharing the information on your social media or making a day that you, your friends and family donate time or supplies is greatly appreciated.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima (West Valley)

The day after Thanksgiving, many families got to work getting their houses in the holiday spirit. I took a drive around Yakima and got some quick pictures of random houses in the West Valley area (and a couple homes I passed on my way back to my residence) that were lit up.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
ELLENSBURG, WA
107.3 KFFM

Holiday Emphasis Patrols in Yakima To Slow Drivers

Yakima Police received some help from mother nature Tuesday and Wednesday as snow is slowing drivers in Yakima as emphasis patrols continue. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols. During the week of November 20 through November 26 Officers were busy making 911 traffic stops. The Officers...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police activity in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.- A heavy police presence is being reported in the 1100 block of East 1st Street in Cle Elum. The situation is at the east end of town near Zacklift. Detours are in place at this time. People should avoid the area if possible. This is a developing...
CLE ELUM, WA
