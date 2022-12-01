Read full article on original website
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Jimmy Rollins, Hall of Fame voting, Yasiel Puig, TopGolf
Checking in on some Dodgers and baseball-related stories heading into the weekend. J.P. Hoornstra at the Los Angeles Daily News prefers to keep his Hall of Fame ballot anonymous. “Too often now, the answers to these questions are mistaken for sanctimony and hypocrisy when, in reality, they’re just one voter’s opinion,” he wrote. “It’s not news. It’s not worthless either. Good questions deserve good answers, not automatic backlash for the dissenting opinions among us.”
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Trea Turner
When Andrew Friedman swung one of the biggest trades of our generation, acquiring both Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in the deadline of the 2021 season, the primary objective was in strengthening the Dodgers’ core for that run, but a big factor was also the knowledge that Trea Turner could easily fill in at SS in 2022 and replace free agent Corey Seager.
True Blue LA
Dodgers need an outfielder. Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pirates
The Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger over two weeks ago and will need to fill center field this offseason, or at the very least need to add at least one outfielder. In a case of exquisite timing, Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds made a request to be traded over the weekend right before the winter meetings.
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Jake Lamb
A former all-star made his return to the National League West in 2022, this time for the Los Angeles Dodgers after spending seven seasons as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jake Lamb grew up in Seattle and stayed home to play his collegiate baseball at the University of Washington....
True Blue LA
Dodgers Rule 5 Draft thoughts: Ryan Noda, Carlos Duran & more
The 2022 Rule 5 Draft is coming on Wednesday at the winter meetings in San Diego, and a few Dodgers prospects are among the possible selections. Nobody covers the Rule 5 Draft better than the folks at Baseball America. This week, J.J. Cooper and Geoff Pontes co-hosted a Rule 5 preview podcast, in which a few Dodgers were mentioned.
