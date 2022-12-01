Read full article on original website
Related
Rock 104.1
7 Legendary Atlantic County Places to Grab Some Christmas Cheer
More so than in the last two years (thanks COVID) it's now easier to get out and about and enjoy life again. (Well, other than gas prices and the prices of just about everything else.) With that in mind we present some suggestions on some adult places to get out...
Two South Jersey Natives to Root for on World Cup’s Team USA
The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is going for the FIFA World Cup with two South Jersey natives on the field. Have you spotted Team USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson? The 22-year-old sporting #11 is from Medford in Burlington County!. Aaronson's soccer club is Leeds United in England, but he's South...
Best Spots in Atlantic City, NJ to Party
South Jersey, and particularly the Jersey Shore, has a history of knowing how to party. Back in the day, the Jersey Shore boasted clubs for every taste. Even though most of the clubs that dotted the shoreline are gone, we still have some great places right here, where adults can go and kick back and release the stress of the week. We have something for everyone.
Surprise! Atlantic City Named One of the Best Christmas Towns in America
A website has named Atlantic City one of the "25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA." Travel and Leisure is out with the list. We're not surprised to find Cape May at #21 (although we think it could be higher), but we were very surprised to find Atlantic City at #23!
Rock 104.1
Enjoy A Professional-Quality Light Show In Dennis Township, NJ, This Holiday Season
There always something fun to check out in South Jersey around Christmastime. If you think about it, we're lucky to live where we do. South Jerseyans are privileged to call this area home especially this time of year. People get so invested into the holidays that it's hard to find anyone without at least some holiday spirit. Some people take holiday spirit to the next level.
Rock 104.1
Another Festive Holiday Bar Has Popped Up in Atlantic City, NJ
Another festive holiday pop-up bar has opened inside an Atlantic City casino! And as much as it looks like fun, it's also functional, benefitting the Community Food Bank of NJ. One of my favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to...
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Enters All-Time Jeopardy! Win List
Ocean City's Jeopardy! phenom Cris Pannulo fought back from second place in the Jeopardy round to win his 16th consecutive game Monday night. After winning another $39,800, for a 16-night total of $566,344, Cris etched his name in the Jeopardy! record book, climbing into the top ten all-time money winners list at number ten.
Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
10 Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs in 2023
Some chain restaurants come and go, some seem to live forever. We've put together a list of 10 chain restaurants that need to call Atlantic County home. WAIT! There's nothing wrong with local restaurants at all. We have some great ones. This is not a knock on them. It's just that every area needs a mix of local and chain restaurants.
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses the Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor Christmas Parade
A man's apparent suicide on Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade, caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received...
Watch Brigantine Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo
The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that!. Can you imaging hauling in this huge fish, and you're doing it all by yourself?. In addition to his...
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping
One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
Rock 104.1
Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby
Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Rock 104.1
About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread
I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
Rock 104.1
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Starbucks Closing Briefly for Construction
Be advised: Starbucks in Egg Harbor Township will be closing for a few days this week for interior construction. For a short amount of time on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll want to get your Pumpkin Spice Latte fix at another area Starbucks location. The Starbucks off E. Black Horse Pike...
Order Up! Runnemede, NJ Might Get its Own Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
Craving one of those super popular fried chicken sandwiches from Popeye's? If you live near Runnemede, you won't have to go far to indulge. A proposal to construct the fast-food restaurant reportedly goes up for consideration in front of Runnemede's planning/zoning board on Wednesday, November 30th, according to Courier Post.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0