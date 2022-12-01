Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Snowy Sunday Dec. 4th Forecast
UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory is now a Winter Storm Warning for the Columbia Basin, foothills of the Blues and the Columbia River Gorge until 4 a.m. Monday. We could see an ADDITIONAL 1-3" inches some places seeing totals by midday Monday around 4-6". Very slippery and dangerous road conditions...
KATU.com
Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
KHQ Right Now
More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm
Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
Photos: First 2022-23 snow in Portland metro
Snow is falling over NW Oregon, and although not nearly cold enough to cause stickage, people are still getting out and enjoying the weather.
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fresh powder returns to the mountains and the streets of Central Oregon
While it was enough snow to get out the shovel for many, the snowfall Sunday didn’t seem to slow down a lot of Central Oregonians. Many people still making out for a quick round of Christmas shopping or a crisp December walk, to those who were more adventurous by busting out the two wheels and letting their pedals do the walking.
Icy roads around Oregon: Officials warn drivers to slow down
Slick, icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions around Northwest Oregon on Thursday. Portland’s National Weather Service office has warned drivers to slow down, especially around bridges, where black ice is more prevalent.
I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes, winter weather
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple crashes and severe winter weather have forced a stretch of Interstate 84 to close in eastern Oregon Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported. Westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4 miles east of...
klcc.org
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 open in both directions in eastern OR
OREGON — UPDATE: 11:53 p.m. I-84 is now reopen for traffic in both directions. According to ODOT the road is now open from Pendleton to La Grande, however, drivers should expect winter conditions and should use caution when driving. Check TripCheck.com for updates before traveling. UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound...
beachconnection.net
Great Coastal Gale of '07 Tore Into Oregon Coast 15 Years Ago - Video
(Oregon Coast) – For those who were around, it's hard to believe it's now been 15 years since the Great Coastal Gale of '07 came in and wrecked an enormous chunk of the Oregon coast and Washington coast, cutting off power for more than a week in some places and knocking down entire chunks of forest along Highway 26 (which you can still see). Trees were down everywhere, numerous roads were blocked and most passes between the valley and areas like Lincoln City, Tillamook and Seaside were closed off by major debris. Power was out from Astoria down through Waldport, phone lines were on the fritz in many places, and internet was gone for quite a few for a time. The storm was at least 48 hours of what one person called “like Hiroshima out there.” (All photos / video Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Snowfall possible across low-lying areas of the Willamette Valley Thursday afternoon
Falling snow could be intermixed with heavier periods of rain around the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area and throughout the Willamette Valley on Thursday.
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
KTVL
Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
Oregon wildlife officials help rescue buck who got antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
OREGON — Wildlife officials in Oregon helped rescue a buck that got its antlers wrapped in Christmas lights. The Dallas Police Department contacted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Friday after a buck was seen with lights around its antlers, according to UPI. ODFW said in a...
kptv.com
Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 5 months away
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Saturday marks five...
