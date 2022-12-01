ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Snowy Sunday Dec. 4th Forecast

UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory is now a Winter Storm Warning for the Columbia Basin, foothills of the Blues and the Columbia River Gorge until 4 a.m. Monday. We could see an ADDITIONAL 1-3" inches some places seeing totals by midday Monday around 4-6". Very slippery and dangerous road conditions...
KATU.com

Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
KHQ Right Now

More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm

Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
klcc.org

ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions

Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Fresh powder returns to the mountains and the streets of Central Oregon

While it was enough snow to get out the shovel for many, the snowfall Sunday didn’t seem to slow down a lot of Central Oregonians. Many people still making out for a quick round of Christmas shopping or a crisp December walk, to those who were more adventurous by busting out the two wheels and letting their pedals do the walking.
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 open in both directions in eastern OR

OREGON — UPDATE: 11:53 p.m. I-84 is now reopen for traffic in both directions. According to ODOT the road is now open from Pendleton to La Grande, however, drivers should expect winter conditions and should use caution when driving. Check TripCheck.com for updates before traveling. UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound...
beachconnection.net

Great Coastal Gale of '07 Tore Into Oregon Coast 15 Years Ago - Video

(Oregon Coast) – For those who were around, it's hard to believe it's now been 15 years since the Great Coastal Gale of '07 came in and wrecked an enormous chunk of the Oregon coast and Washington coast, cutting off power for more than a week in some places and knocking down entire chunks of forest along Highway 26 (which you can still see). Trees were down everywhere, numerous roads were blocked and most passes between the valley and areas like Lincoln City, Tillamook and Seaside were closed off by major debris. Power was out from Astoria down through Waldport, phone lines were on the fritz in many places, and internet was gone for quite a few for a time. The storm was at least 48 hours of what one person called “like Hiroshima out there.” (All photos / video Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
natureworldnews.com

Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild

As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Lebanon-Express

Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
KTVL

Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
kptv.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 5 months away

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Saturday marks five...

Comments / 0

Community Policy