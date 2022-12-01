Read full article on original website
Aeropostale Women’s Joggers & Sweatpants only $11.99!
This is a great deal on these Aeropostale Joggers & Sweatpants. Right now, Aeropostale has their Women’s Joggers & Sweatpants on sale for just $11.99!. There are several styles and colors to choose from. Shipping is free on orders over $25.
MUK LUKS Leggings only $6.99 + shipping!
Today only, Zulily has these Leggings by MUK LUKS for just $6.99!. Choose from several colors. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
Allbirds Women’s Bike Shorts for just $14.50 each, shipped! (Reg. $90)
This is a great deal on Allbirds Women’s Bike Shorts!. You can currently get two pairs of Allbirds Women’s Bike Shorts for just $29 shipped when you use code PZYAWNB-FS at checkout. That’s just $14.50 each!. These are regularly priced at $90 and this is SUCH a...
Farkle Dice-Rolling Game only $5.11!
This Farkle — Classic Dice-Rolling, Risk-Taking Game would make a great stocking stuffer!. Amazon has this Farkle Classic Dice-Rolling, Risk-Taking Game for just $5.11 when you clip the $1.28 off e-coupon!. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or...
PJ Sets by Angel Dear for Baby, Toddler and Kids only $11.99!
Zulily has these PJ Sets by Angel Dear for just $11.99 today!. Choose from so many cute designs and colors in sizes Baby through Kids. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
Nabisco Cookie Snacks Variety Pack (56 count) only $15.48 shipped!
Amazon has this Oreo Original, Oreo Golden, Chips AHOY! & Nutter Butter Cookie Snacks Variety Pack (56 count) for just $15.48 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. These would make great stocking stuffers and gifts. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and...
Dawn Free & Clear Powerwash Dish Spray Bundle only $7.69 shipped!
This is a great deal on this Dawn Free & Clear Powerwash Dish Spray, Dish Soap, Light Pear Scent Bundle!. Amazon has this Dawn Free & Clear Powerwash Dish Spray, Dish Soap, Light Pear Scent Bundle for just $7.69 shipped when you clip the 25% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!
