ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Eat. Watch. Do. — Holiday lights, Cookie Contest winners, plus Daisy’s Po-Boy review

By Lauryn Azu, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094dnJ_0jU8Bsam00
Visitors take pictures while walking through a light installation titled, "Winter Cathedral," at "Lightscape," an illuminated trail at the Chicago Botanic Garden on Nov. 16, 2022, in Glencoe. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

It’s Thursday, Chicago.

And it’s a new month, with a crisp winter air that has seemingly set in for good. If your ovens are feeling a little empty after Thanksgiving, great news: The winning recipes from the Tribune’s 36th annual Holiday Cookie Contest are out now for you to try. And with turkey time past and the holiday season in full swing, we’ve got all the essentials for you this week, including this year’s light shows around Chicagoland and our critics’ picks for best holiday movies, TV shows and concerts.

Catch Grammy-nominated musician Andrew Bird’s holiday concert series at Chicago’s Fourth Presbyterian Church this month, which is part of our holiday musical events roundup . Or stay in and keep cozy with an order of seafood gumbo from Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern in Hyde Park, which food critic Louisa Chu checked out for her latest review .

Enjoy the weekend, we’ll see you back here next week.

— Lauryn Azu, deputy senior editor

Holiday lights around Chicago: 12 displays for 2022, from Botanic Garden to the zoos (with some indoor options too)

Light displays are a great excuse to get outdoors in the dead of winter. Dazzle out-of-town guests or make wholesome family memories at these 12 displays around Chicago this season, with some indoor options too if bundling up isn’t your thing. Read dispatches from Tribune staff here .

Tribune’s Holiday Cookie Contest 2022: Get the winning recipes

This year’s winners include a decorated snickerdoodle sugar cookie, a biscotti-like marbled pistachio almond cookie, and in first place, a chocolate and salted caramel cookie. With a recipe for each level of baking skill, have fun trying out these recipes at home this holiday season. Read them here .

Movie Top 10 for the holidays: From a new ‘Scrooge’ to an old Christmas romance you’ve never seen

Tribune film critic Michael Phillips released his Top 10 list for the holiday season, with most available for streaming and one in theaters. With picks from the ‘40s and the last few years, read his roundup of some overlooked classics that might be your new family favorites.

Review: Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern does New Orleans food with a little Chicago soul

James Beard award-winning chef Erick Williams’ latest restaurant pays homage to his great-aunt and her husband, who helped cultivate his love for cooking. The sandwiches are “big, bold and in your face,” says Tribune critic Louisa Chu, who sampled a catfish po’boy, seafood gumbo, a Hurricane cocktail and a banana pecan bourbon toffee cake at the Hyde Park restaurant. Read her review here .

Top 10 for your holiday TV watching: From warm and retro to ‘Baking It’

Thought we’d stop at holiday movies? Tribune critic Nina Metz has her own roundup of the best holiday episodes and TV specials the whole family can watch, with something for vintage viewers, foodies and romance lovers alike.

Review: Expensive and perplexing, Nisos Mediterranean struggles where it counts — the food

Tribune critic Nick Kindelsperger visited the West Loop’s Mykonos-inspired Nisos Mediterranean in his latest review. While it’s a stunning space visually and the chef has crafted some great, creative dishes, the experience doesn’t quite live up to its price tag, Kindelsperger writes. Read the rest of his thoughts here .

Review: Looking for the perfect holiday outing? Paramount Theatre’s ‘The Sound of Music’ is beautiful and deeply emotional

The beloved Broadway classic “The Sound of Music,” playing now at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, “will fill you with a warm glow,” writes Tribune critic Chris Jones. Alicia Kaori, who plays Maria, contrasts fabulously with Christopher Kale Jones’ Capt. von Trapp. And the show doesn’t shy away from its darker themes in the second act, Jones writes. Read his review here .

3 new bars making a splash in Chicago, from an urban winery to Ever’s After

If you’re heading to the center of Chicago’s dining scene, Tribune reporter Tatyana Turner has three new spots that have bar flies abuzz. After, a ritzy lounge adjoining the Michelin two-star restaurant Ever debuted recently in the West Loop, while Yardbird’s Bourbon Room and a new urban winery with a focus on food add to the city’s chic offerings.

Top 5 holiday live music events in Chicago for 2022

Holiday music events on this list by music critic Britt Julious may surprise you. Check out Sleeping Village in Avondale’s second annual holiday concert Hollyy-Days for rock and R&B acts, or Q101′s Twisted XMas where Beach Bunny, Portugal. The Man and Jack White will be playing. Read her the rest of her roundup here .

The last of the toboggans: Pokagon State Park’s beloved ‘winter roller coaster’

You don’t have to jet off to some exotic locale this holiday season to have fun. Indiana’s Pokagon State Park is home to one of the few toboggan runs within driving distance of Chicago, but we’ve also got more toboggan runs and tubing parks in the Midwest to inspire you to take advantage once snow is on the ground.

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery

From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
WGN TV

Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?

With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
Chicago Defender

iHeartMedia Chicago Giving Away Over $95,000 in Cash, Food and Toys to Chicagoland Families

IHeartMedia Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM, Relaxing Favorites; 103.5 KISSFM, Chicago’s #1 Hit Music Station; Inspiration 1390, Music of Power & Praise;107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 for Hip-Hop R&B; V103, Today’s R&B and Throwbacks announced the return of “Spreading Holiday Cheer in Chicagoland,” a celebration of giving back to listeners and the community during the holiday season.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL

While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby

Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
Chicago magazine

Five Things To Do: December 2-4

For a short time only, Joffrey Ballet brings you The Nutcracker, where a young woman journeys into Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair on Christmas Eve. Dec. 3-27. joffrey.org. Warm up in Schubas Tavern for Winter Market. This free event will have some of the city’s best vintage dealers, artists and merch sellers. What’s more, there will be vinyl DJ’s on location along with food and drink specials. Dec. 4. lh-st.com.
wgnradio.com

Paul Lisnek: Out of the gate, into the mayoral race

WGN-TV Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joins his very dear friend Steve Dale for some analysis regarding the Chicago Mayoral race and the various contenders. Also, Steve and Paul are back at their ice-cream war of favorite flavors. The ice-cream that sells the most before the end of the year wins, and a donation will be made to Anti Cruelty Society. You can help by making donations here.
CAR AND DRIVER

City of Chicago Towed Nearly 250 Cars on First Night of Winter Parking Ban

Chicago put its winter parking ban into effect on December 1—and towed nearly 250 cars for breaking the rules on the first night alone. The ban takes effect on 107 miles of road throughout the city, regardless of snow, with a further 500 miles of road parking available to be banned in the event of two or more inches of snowfall. (The photo here depicts a typical Chicago winter scene from last February.)
nwindianabusiness.com

Next in line for Mr. Pierogi

New face of popular Whiting festival recognizes importance of representing nationally recognized event. The 2023 Pierogi Fest will have a new ambassador, and his name is Tony Panek. The East Chicago native understands being the face of the popular and nationally renowned Whiting summer festival is no small task. “It’s...
Fox 32 Chicago

Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
CBS Chicago

Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 is getting results on a story you'll see only on 2: Take a look at this photo sent to use by a Chicago man named Frank.City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it."You see in the emails, 'Oh we're gonna come out, redo the whole alley, the apron and everything,'" Frank said.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov asked, "This has been going on how long?""Every bit of five year," he said.Earlier this week, Frank said his biggest concern was for his neighbor who uses a wheelchair and has trouble navigating the giant hole near the sidewalk.On Friday, Frank said he finally heard from his alderman. Now they're doing a temporary fix until the entire alley and sidewalk can be repaired.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy