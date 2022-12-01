Read full article on original website
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Unlikely to Play vs. Steelers in Week 14
A knee injury will keep the former MVP from taking on Baltimore’s rival on Sunday.
Jaguars vs. Lions: Week 13 Snap Count Analysis
Which Jaguars played the most snaps vs. the Lions and why?
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
