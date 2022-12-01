ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 13

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
These are a lot easier to look at following a win, huh?

Let’s see, after their Week 12 triumph over the Denver Broncos, who leads the Carolina Panthers in each major statistic heading into the bye.

Passing

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)

Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)

Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)

Completion percentage: PJ Walker (59.4)

*Minimum of 25 attempts

Rushing

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: D’Onta Foreman (563)

Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (four)

Yards per attempt: Christian McCaffrey (4.6)

*Minimum of 25 attempts

Receiving

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: DJ Moore (46)

Yards: DJ Moore (605)

Touchdowns: DJ Moore (four)

Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.2)

*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (89)

Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (13)

Sacks

: Brian Burns (10.0)

Interceptions: Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn (two)

Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie (one)

