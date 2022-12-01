Read full article on original website
Natalie McLain
Natalie Annette McLain, 87, of Zanesville, formerly of New Lexington, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born August 6, 1935 in Crooksville, the only daughter of the late Edgar and Izetta (nee:...
Dale E. Burkhart
Dale E. Burkhart, 77, of Zanesville, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Sunday December 4, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center. He was born on December 24, 1944 in Lewisville, Ohio, a son of the late Elmer and Veronica (Noll) Burkhart. He was a United States Army Veteran. He is survived by one sister Judy Gallagher of Junction City. Three brothers Jim Burkhart, Ellis Burkhart, and Mark Burkhart all of Zanesville. Private services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage.
Frederick “Fritz” Philip Frueh
Frederick “Fritz” Philip Frueh, 84 of Nashport died at 7:05 AM on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Morrison House following a lengthy illness. He was born on Saturday, October 22, 1938, in Zanesville, Ohio a son of George P. Frueh and Mae I. Dreier Frueh. Fritz was a...
Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette
Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette age 63, of Sarahsville, OH passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born August 15, 1959 in Cambridge, OH a son of Donna Jean Young (Phillip) Doan of Caldwell, OH the late John Ronald LaFollette. He owned and operated LaFollette’s...
Nancie Bussey
Nancie Lee Bussey, 83 of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Nancie was born in Zanesville on January 16, 1939. She is the daughter of the late Blanche Dale. Nancie is survived by her four daughters, April Ross of...
Adrian L Ramos, Sr. Memorial Skate at the Lind Arena
ZANESVILLE, OH – A memorial skate took place at Zanesville’s local skating rink on December 4th. In memory of Adrian Ramos, Sr. a memorial was held at the Lind Arena skating rink. Adrian Ramos, Sr. passed away December 5th, 2020, while attempting to cross the street to the...
Adam E. Cole
Adam E. Cole, 44, of Philo, passed away unexpectedly, Friday December 2, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare Emergency Department. He was born January 7, 1978, in Zanesville to Becky Koehler Cole and the late Larry Cole. Adam was a friend to all with a heart of gold and was sure to light up the room on any appearance with his infectious grin. He was a former employee of multiple companies where he served on various drilling and boring projects and enjoyed meat cutter during layoffs. One of his most passionate positions held was being a house monitor for a short time at the New Hope Creation Center, in Malta, to help and oversee others also facing life challenges. Adam loved the outdoors and anything to do with it, from long drives in the fall on a back road, to gardening, fishing, and fiddling with his knives. Left to mourn his passing are his wife and best friend, Heather Patterson Cole; children, twins, Lane and Sophie, Jimmy Layton and Tairan (Kolton Talbott) Layton; mother, Becky Cole; sisters, Michele (Keith) Egloff, Corkey Unewitz and Carleen Haak; special nieces and nephews, Kenzie, Lizzy, Brenlee, Quincie, Cade, Andrew, Ava and several other nieces; aunt, Vicki Gussler; uncle, Jeff Koehler; great aunt, Creta Moore; father and mother -in-law, Jimmy (Teira) Patterson; brother-in-law, Justin (Heather Jo) Patterson; sister-in-law, Heidi (Kevin Wilkerson); grandparents, Joe and Loretta Roberts; Special friends, Uncle Todd and Jamie, Mike (Melissa) Wood, Jake (Taisha) Hina and Luke Steed. Welcoming him into Heaven were his father, Larry; maternal grandparents, Bud and Betty Koehler; grandma, Brenda Hunter; sister, Deena Procacci; lifelong best friend, Eric Abella and several other friends and classmates. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, from 2pm -4pm and 6pm -8 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street. Roseville. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11am with Pastor Jamie White of Mt. Olivet Church officiating. You can sign the online register book, light a candle, or share a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Marilyn L. Humphrey
Marilyn L. Humphrey, 92, of Zanesville passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. Marilyn was born June 5, 1930 in Zanesville to the late Charles and Wilma (Kieffer) Shubert. She retired in 1981 after 31 years of service with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company. Marilyn was a member of the Ohio Telephone Pioneers of America and several card clubs.
Ronald Lee Hunter
Ronald Lee Hunter, 78, of Zanesville, born June 5, 1944, peacefully took his final journey on the wings of an angel on Friday December 2, 2022 to be reunited with his Heavenly Father, his beloved wife Sharen Lou Kelly Hunter who passed away December 16, 2020, his son Doug Hunter who passed away July 14, 2019, and his loving Mom Elsie Elizabeth Hunter Roberts who passed away March 16, 2021. He was born on June 5, 1944 in Zanesville, to the late Elsie Elizabeth Burgess Hunter Roberts and Richard S. Hunter. He was a loving husband, dad, son, brother, and grandfather. He loved his cats Lilly Sue and Princess and his Corvette. He loved working on cars in his younger days and could fix about any of them. He will be sadly missed by special sister-in-law Karen (Rick) Graves, grandson Steven Hunter, great-granddaughter Adriana Hunter, grandson Junior Hunter, sisters Linda Miracle, Tamie (Pete) Meredith, brothers Dave Roberts, Tim (Jane) Roberts and family, Carl (Melanie) Roberts and family. Other sisters-in-law Marlene (Marc) Henderson, Charlene Mount, brothers-in-law Bob (Alex) Seyerle, Bill (Beth) Seyerle, aunt Ann (Larry) Hampton, and a special long-time friend Tom (Debbie) Peters, and many cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, wife, and son, he was preceded in death by his step-father Carl V. Roberts, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday December 6, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Pat Wiseman-Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guest book please visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com.
Sherry D. Murray
Sherry D. Murray, 63, of Crooksville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, in the early morning hours of Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born August 1, 1959, to Connie Thomas Murray and the late William “Bill” Murray. Sherry loved talking to people and had numerous friends both locally and through communication on Facebook. She adored her family and especially her grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with. Sherry was a member of the Crooksville-Roseville VFW Post 9090 Ladies Auxiliary and was Methodist by faith. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Keeley (Joey) Brown; grandchildren, Eastan, Westan, Hustan, Bostan and Jozi Brown; mother, Connie Thomas Murray; sister, Renee Ann Murray; brother, Stewart (Marilyn) Murray and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1pm with Pastor Peggy Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery. You can sign the online register book or leave the family a personal message at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Wilbert “Will” Jule McHenry
Wilbert “Will” Jule McHenry, 92, of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on November 30, 2022 surrounded by family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Will was born in Crooksville on February 7, 1930, the son of the late Elza and Ella (Dawson) McHenry. He worked at the Robinson Ransbottom Pottery for several years before he began his career with Pyrofax Gas/Texas Eastern/Suburban Propane delivering propane, servicing tanks, and installing propane tanks for homes and businesses. Will retired from Suburban in February 1990. He proudly served his country during the Korean War with the United States Army. He is survived by his daughter Latonia K. McHenry of San Antonio, Texas; his son Lionel C. (Faith) McHenry of Zanesville; two grandchildren Mercedes L. (Justin) Long of Lynn Haven, Florida and Dalton W. McHenry of Zanesville; one step-grandson Ricky (Carson) Shackles of Zanesville; three great-grandchildren Bella, Lucy, and Lucas of Lynn Haven, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Renetta (Chapman) McHenry; sister Ruth Wickham; and brothers Burl, Samuel, Herbert, Bernard, Gilbert, and Marvin “Shine”” McHenry. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday December 3, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage.
Cambridge Post Trooper of the Year
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol has announced their district trooper of the year. This year’s Trooper of the Year is Connor Nagel. According to Sgt. Todd Henry, Nagel illustrates what it takes to be an Ohio State Trooper, maintaining good morale, communicating clearly and demonstrating resourcefulness.
thelevisalazer.com
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. David was born May 21, 1986 in Lancaster, CA to David Lee Nichols, Sr. and Connie (Smith) Kent. David was a machinist C & C Operator. He loved to play games and...
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Pet Smart: Pet Smart’s Charity Donation Drive
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to help those in need, especially near the Holidays when families and friends come together and celebrate the gift of giving. And Big Brothers Big Sisters and Pet Smart eight years ago, decided to partner up and have an annual event called Pet Smart Charity Donation Drive.
New Lexington Fire Department Sponsors Toy Drive
NEW LEXINGTON, oh – Christmas is a season for giving, and ’tis the season. The New Lexington Fire Department held a Toy Drive on December 3rd. This annual holiday event has been a tradition for decades, but this year was a little different. Usually, the fire department would go around and collect the toy donations, but this year the donations came to them. Toy donors stopped by the fire station, and their toys were collected.
Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery
UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery. No name is being given at this time. The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry. Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery. Fire, […]
Muskingum Valley Park Society Hosting Holiday Lighting Ceremony at Westview Community Park
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some holiday fun this weekend, head down to Westview Community Park Saturday evening where you’ll be able to join in the lighting of the park. From 4 PM until 7 PM, there will be plenty of fun and fellowship as...
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
Worker Injured on I-70
The State Highway Patrol said one person was injured in a construction accident on Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just before 4pm when 43-year-old Christopher Siefker of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with construction on the Interstate 70 project. The patrol said that Siefker became trapped in an auger....
I-70 Lane Closures Monday Night
Motorists can expect to see some lane closures on Interstate 70 this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight lane closures will take place on I-70 east between US 40 and State Street for concrete repairs. The work begins at 7pm. The work is part of the I-70 reconstruction...
