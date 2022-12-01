Fortnite has ushered in a new era with the launch of Chapter Four. The game’s third map was brought to a surprisingly early end following the conclusion of its most recent season, finishing at the weekend with the finale event Fracture. The island was consumed by the invading Chrome in a brief cutscene before the commencement of an extended 30-minute event mode, where players had to reforge the island with a mixture of old and new locations.

