Read full article on original website
Related
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
NME
The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ sees 50-fold streaming increase in five days thanks to Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
‘Goo Goo Muck’ by The Cramps has enjoyed a 50-fold streaming surge in the US, following its use in the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The song featured on The Cramps’ 1981 sophomore album ‘Psychedelic Jungle’, but was released by its original artists, Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads, in 1962.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
"Good Morning America" Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Have Been Taken Off The Air After Reports Of Their Alleged Relationship
T.J. and Amy's alleged relationship and infidelities have made for the saga that keeps on going, and going, and going...
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
Backstage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2022 With Dove Cameron, Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha, Nicky Youre
iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Jingle Ball festivities took over Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in Inglewood on Dec. 2 with appearances and performances by chart-topping artists and influential tastemakers who caught the hearts and ears of many, both onstage and backstage. Known for its wide range of performances and music premieres, this year’s Jingle Ball was ruled by beloved pop stars and viral sensations. The main show began at around 7:30 p.m. with performances by Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax, Nicky Youre and Jvke — but the party kicked off...
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They've Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
NME
Aubrey Plaza says cinema’s last defenders are “me, Martin Scorsese, and Spielberg”
Aubrey Plaza has said that she is the last believer in the theatrical experience alongside Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. The White Lotus actor named the two major film directors as the only two other people who are “waving that theatrical flag”, when discussing the cinema experience. “I’m...
NME
HYBE and Geffen Records announce upcoming girl group auditions in the UK, Australia, Japan and Korea
HYBE Labels has announced that it will be holding on-site auditions in collaboration with Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records for a new girl group. On December 3, the official HYBE x Geffen audition Twitter account announced the details of its upcoming audition tour, which will take place between December 2022 and January 2023.
NME
Tomorrow X Together tease new mini-album with ‘Peter Pan’-inspired trailer for ‘The Name Chapter’
K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (or TXT) have released a stunning concept trailer for their new slate of releases under the banner ‘The Name Chapter’. On December 3 at midnight KST, the boyband shared a six-minute trailer introducing their fifth mini-album ‘The Name Chapter’, which will arrive sometime in January 2023. In the new visual, TXT perform a dramatic re-telling of the story of Peter Pan, Wendy and Neverland – from J.M. Barrie’s children’s classic Peter Pan – through dance, using a series of animated backdrops to set each scene.
NME
‘Fortnite’ Chapter Four launches with new characters and visual upgrades
Fortnite has ushered in a new era with the launch of Chapter Four. The game’s third map was brought to a surprisingly early end following the conclusion of its most recent season, finishing at the weekend with the finale event Fracture. The island was consumed by the invading Chrome in a brief cutscene before the commencement of an extended 30-minute event mode, where players had to reforge the island with a mixture of old and new locations.
NME
‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Steam page briefly reveals a release date
A Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has launched, and briefly included a release date for EA‘s upcoming action-adventure game. Though it has since been edited, the Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor originally listed the game’s release date as March 16, 2023 (as spotted by TheGamer).
NME
‘Dead Cells’ creator reveals new game ‘Nuclear Blaze’
The next project from Dead Cells‘ creator has been unveiled. Nuclear Blaze, which comes from Sébastien Bénard, will allow players to play as a firefighter tasked to put out a huge blaze. However, fans will quickly discover a secret military facility which will upend plans, with players allowed to uncover the truth.
NME
Petition to ban Kanye West from streaming platforms reaches 50,000 signatures
A petition that was started to remove Kanye West from streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music has reached over 50,000 signatures. The Change.org page was set up by Nathan Goergen, who wrote: “Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements.
NME
The 2022 Game Awards to be “significantly shorter” than usual
This week’s Game Awards is set to be “significantly shorter” than usual due to viewer feedback. The annual awards is set to hold its 2022 edition this Thursday (December 8) and creator Geoff Keighley has shared a little of what to expect from the upcoming event. During...
NME
Spider Stacy of the Pogues joins the So So Glos on new Christmas song
Spider Stacy of the Pogues has contributed vocals to a festive new song from New York punks the So So Glos titled ‘This Could Be Christmas’. Stacy – who sang and played tin whistle in the Pogues from the band’s inception in 1982 until their first breakup in 1996, and then again from 2001 to 2014 – begins the song with his trademark whistling.
NME
Bob Vylan want to show others that “rock music is an OK thing for Black people to do”
Bob Vylan spoke to NME at the 2022 MOBO Awards about their hope to shine a light on alternative music made by people of colour. Watch our full video interview above. Talking about their nomination for for the MOBO’s first Best Alternative Act category, frontman Bobby Vylan said they were enthused by what it represented for others.
NME
AURORA to perform special gig within ‘Sky: Children Of The Light’
AURORA is set to perform a special gig with Sky: Children Of The Light this week – find all the details below. The in-game gig, to be held on Thursday (December 8) at 8.30pm PT (4.30am December 9 in the UK) comes as part of the game’s Season Of AURORA.
Comments / 0