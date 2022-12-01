ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Variety

Backstage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2022 With Dove Cameron, Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha, Nicky Youre

iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Jingle Ball festivities took over Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in Inglewood on Dec. 2 with appearances and performances by chart-topping artists and influential tastemakers who caught the hearts and ears of many, both onstage and backstage. Known for its wide range of performances and music premieres, this year’s Jingle Ball was ruled by beloved pop stars and viral sensations. The main show began at around 7:30 p.m. with performances by Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax, Nicky Youre and Jvke — but the party kicked off...
NME

Tomorrow X Together tease new mini-album with ‘Peter Pan’-inspired trailer for ‘The Name Chapter’

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (or TXT) have released a stunning concept trailer for their new slate of releases under the banner ‘The Name Chapter’. On December 3 at midnight KST, the boyband shared a six-minute trailer introducing their fifth mini-album ‘The Name Chapter’, which will arrive sometime in January 2023. In the new visual, TXT perform a dramatic re-telling of the story of Peter Pan, Wendy and Neverland – from J.M. Barrie’s children’s classic Peter Pan – through dance, using a series of animated backdrops to set each scene.
NME

‘Fortnite’ Chapter Four launches with new characters and visual upgrades

Fortnite has ushered in a new era with the launch of Chapter Four. The game’s third map was brought to a surprisingly early end following the conclusion of its most recent season, finishing at the weekend with the finale event Fracture. The island was consumed by the invading Chrome in a brief cutscene before the commencement of an extended 30-minute event mode, where players had to reforge the island with a mixture of old and new locations.
NME

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Steam page briefly reveals a release date

A Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has launched, and briefly included a release date for EA‘s upcoming action-adventure game. Though it has since been edited, the Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor originally listed the game’s release date as March 16, 2023 (as spotted by TheGamer).
NME

‘Dead Cells’ creator reveals new game ‘Nuclear Blaze’

The next project from Dead Cells‘ creator has been unveiled. Nuclear Blaze, which comes from Sébastien Bénard, will allow players to play as a firefighter tasked to put out a huge blaze. However, fans will quickly discover a secret military facility which will upend plans, with players allowed to uncover the truth.
NME

Petition to ban Kanye West from streaming platforms reaches 50,000 signatures

A petition that was started to remove Kanye West from streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music has reached over 50,000 signatures. The Change.org page was set up by Nathan Goergen, who wrote: “Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements.
NME

The 2022 Game Awards to be “significantly shorter” than usual

This week’s Game Awards is set to be “significantly shorter” than usual due to viewer feedback. The annual awards is set to hold its 2022 edition this Thursday (December 8) and creator Geoff Keighley has shared a little of what to expect from the upcoming event. During...
NME

Spider Stacy of the Pogues joins the So So Glos on new Christmas song

Spider Stacy of the Pogues has contributed vocals to a festive new song from New York punks the So So Glos titled ‘This Could Be Christmas’. Stacy – who sang and played tin whistle in the Pogues from the band’s inception in 1982 until their first breakup in 1996, and then again from 2001 to 2014 – begins the song with his trademark whistling.
NME

Bob Vylan want to show others that “rock music is an OK thing for Black people to do”

Bob Vylan spoke to NME at the 2022 MOBO Awards about their hope to shine a light on alternative music made by people of colour. Watch our full video interview above. Talking about their nomination for for the MOBO’s first Best Alternative Act category, frontman Bobby Vylan said they were enthused by what it represented for others.
NME

AURORA to perform special gig within ‘Sky: Children Of The Light’

AURORA is set to perform a special gig with Sky: Children Of The Light this week – find all the details below. The in-game gig, to be held on Thursday (December 8) at 8.30pm PT (4.30am December 9 in the UK) comes as part of the game’s Season Of AURORA.

