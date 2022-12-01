ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country

By Ariana Figueroa
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden greets Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland during the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of the Interior on November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Summit will feature new Administration announcements and efforts to implement key policy initiatives supporting Tribal communities. | Pete Marovich/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is poised to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred site for Native American tribes in southern Nevada, as a national monument that would ensure the preservation of ancestral lands for those 12 tribes.

“I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of some many tribes,” Biden said during the second White House Tribal Nations Summit.

It was not an official designation, which tribal leaders pointed out , the Nevada Current reported.

The announcement took place at the U.S. Department of Interior, where the president also announced economic, climate and land management actions the administration is taking to foster a strong federal relationship with Indian Country.

Spirit Mountain, named Avi Kwa Ame by the Mojave tribe, is considered sacred to 10 Yuman-speaking tribes, and the Hopi and Chemehuevi Paiute tribes, because the area is the center of the Yuman tribe’s creation story and ancestral lands.

Those Yuman- speaking tribes are the Mojave, Hualapai, Yavapai, Havasupai, Quechan, Maricopa, Pai Pai, Halchidhoma, Cocopah and Kumeyaay.

Local leaders and tribes have petitioned for the land to become a national monument to ensure its protection.

“The Yuman Tribes believe the mountain is the spiritual birthplace of the tribes, the place where ancient ancestors emerged into this world,” according to the petition.

Biden added that he looked forward to visiting the site in person and also said he plans to make an official presidential visit to Indian Country, but did not elaborate on when that would take place.

He also thanked the Democratic members of the Nevada congressional delegation — Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford — for their involvement in lobbying for a national monument designation for Avi Kwa Ame.

In a statement, Cortez Masto said that the land that is sacred to a dozen tribes is also a “critical habitat for a wide range of wildlife, provides world-class outdoor recreation opportunities, and contains some of the most stunning landscapes in Nevada.”

“Across Nevada, this national monument has widespread support and is a key part of our work to protect our environmental and cultural resources,” she said.

Tribal summit

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary, a former member of Congress from New Mexico and a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, outlined at the tribal summit some of the commitments and investments the Biden administration has made in Indian Country.

She said her agency and the federal government were committed to addressing intergenerational trauma in Indian Country, ensuring that Native American children are able to learn their ancestral languages in schools, and providing access to $13 billion in federal funding through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

More than 13% of tribal homes do not have access to water or sanitation, compared to fewer than 1% of U.S. households. Many Native Americans have to rely on water trucks brought onto reservations.

Haaland said she was pleased to work with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to ensure that Native American youth have access to their culture and the preservation of tribal languages.

“Our children deserve to inherit the knowledge our ancestors sought to pass down,” she said.

Haaland added that the Interior Department has invested more than $45 billion in Indian Country from the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“This agency once charged with assimilating our people through family separation is now leading the work to heal those broken promises and to strengthen Indian Country,” she said.

Administration initiatives

Biden said he was proud of Haaland’s work at the agency, and highlighted some initiatives the White House was putting in place.

Some of those actions include a new memorandum that Biden is signing that would set guidelines across all federal agencies regarding tribal consultations, and increasing tribal participation in the management and stewardship of federal lands and waters that are significant to those communities. This agreement between Interior and U.S. Department of Agriculture would be a co-stewardship.

Biden added that other top priorities include climate resiliency, as some tribes “are at risk of being washed away” due to climate change, and investigations into missing and murdered Indigenous women .

“The spirit of friendship, stewardship and respect have taken too long for us to recognize … and it’s the only way to move forward,” Biden said.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack also announced initiatives the agency is taking to help Indian Country.

“We continue to make our programs and services more accessible and include Indigenous viewpoints in program design and delivery,” Vilsack said in a statement.

The agency will form a permanent Tribal Advisory Committee, which will advise the USDA secretary on issues important to tribal producers. Applications for that committee will be open in the coming weeks, Vilsack said.

USDA is also working to improve broadband issues through the ReConnect Program , which provides grants and loans for communities to construct infrastructure needed for broadband, to increase tribal access to high speed internet.

The agency will also partner with Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in North Dakota for research about the integration of Western and Indigenous knowledge about Indigenous plants that are important to local tribes in the region.

The post At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Michigan Advance

Biden calls CHIPS Act a ‘game-changer’ during Bay County semiconductor plant tour

President Joe Biden was in Michigan Tuesday to spotlight the expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing facility as he reinforces his economic agenda in advance of a Republican takeover in the House. Biden was in the Bay City area to visit the plant owned and operated by SK Siltron of South Korea. The $300 million expansion […] The post Biden calls CHIPS Act a ‘game-changer’ during Bay County semiconductor plant tour appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a resolution intended to avert a freight rail strike, based on an agreement reached between some rail unions and freight rail companies. Several unions did not agree with the deal passed by Congress because it lacked paid sick leave, but Democrats have said the alternative was […] The post Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Biden says midterm elections turned out to be ‘a good day’ for democracy

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that even though midterm election results have yet to determine which party will control Congress, Democrats had a strong night defending their majority in both chambers. Control of both the U.S. Senate and House remained unclear Wednesday as more than 50 House seats have not been called and […] The post Biden says midterm elections turned out to be ‘a good day’ for democracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan

WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by […] The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is recommending to the Democratic National Committee that South Carolina become the first primary state in the presidential nominating process in 2024, and that New Hampshire and Nevada follow a week later — leaving Iowa out of the early lineup, the Washington Post reported on Thursday night. Georgia and Michigan would follow […] The post Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear oral arguments in February over a legal challenge by six Republican-led states to the Biden administration student borrower relief plan. Until the arguments are heard and the court issues a ruling, the $400 billion Biden plan is on hold due to a nationwide injunction […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat

 Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration wants Congress to approve more than $37 billion to help communities throughout the country recover from various natural disasters, including Hurricanes Ian, which battered Florida and the Southeast U.S. in late September, and Fiona, which hit Puerto Rico.  The supplemental funding request comes on top of a $9 billion COVID-19 […] The post More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman in history to hold the gavel, shepherding landmark bills across four presidencies, announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she […] The post Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states

Several prominent Republican candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election lost their races on Tuesday, but other critical races featuring election deniers have not been called.  Going into Election Day, election deniers were on the ballot in around half of the races for governor and secretary of state and one-third of the races […] The post Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky

The U.S. House moved Wednesday to avoid an economically disastrous nationwide rail strike, voting to codify an agreement that members of some unions had already rejected and separately add paid sick leave that workers had demanded. The two-track approach allows Democrats to avert a strike that could cost the U.S. economy up to $2 billion […] The post U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.  After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

State board certifies Michigan election results despite protest from some GOP candidates

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted Monday to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election. The midterm election resulted in victories for the three Democratic incumbents in the top statewide offices. Democrats in Michigan also took control of both the state House and Senate, making it the first time in four decades […] The post State board certifies Michigan election results despite protest from some GOP candidates appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided

Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of about 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put them ahead of Democrats’ 191, […] The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Which party controls Congress? It could be days or weeks before we know

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Democrats exulted Wednesday in outperforming expectations in the midterm elections, even as vote-counting was still in progress and control of both chambers of Congress remained unknown. The U.S. Senate will go to the winner of two of the last three races where party control is still in doubt in […] The post Which party controls Congress? It could be days or weeks before we know appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

