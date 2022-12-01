Read full article on original website
Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up
MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Foreign investors are buying into Indian financial firms, lured by the prospects of a fresh credit cycle that may boost the stocks of the country's largest lenders.
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate just hours continental soccer rivals Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar
industrytoday.com
Rajant Wins Platinum Homeland Security Astors’ Awards
Corporation recognized for the three awards by American Security Today. Malvern, PA: Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is the recipient of three (3) Platinum 2022 American Security Today ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards. The company was recognized for “Leadership & Innovation”. Rajant’s Peregrine LTE BreadCrumb® was named the “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network” and “Best New Intelligent Communication Product of the Year”. These honors mark the third year in a row Rajant radio nodes have been distinguished for enabling highly mobile IoT applications for public safety and security. Rajant’s ES1 was honored as the “Best Wireless Network Security Solution”, and in 2021, its Hawk was named the “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network”.
