Youngstown firefighters verbally fire back over using earned sick time

On Saturday firefighters will be honoring their coworkers for heroism and service at a retirement and awards dinner. But for them, the day is being overshadowed by low morale. They blame the fire chief verbally attacking them, and the Youngstown city administration not hiring more firefighters. The union says firefighters...
Why hasn't Youngstown secured a deal with the ambulance company of 30 years

Mayor Tito Brown needs to get serious about solving city problems. Just for background, AMR Ambulance in April asked for 625 thousand dollars to continue service in the city. The council flatly rejected the plea. In September AMR asked for $ 750 Thousand, that was also rejected. Now the cost to remain in the city is 1.8 million. Yes are private insurance fares, but they no longer cover the low reimbursement of Medicade.
Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
Years Ago | December 5th

Vindicator file photo / December 5, 1987 | Bob McDermott, vice president of the Niles Rotary Club, stands with first-place winners of the T. Craig Bond Memorial Speech Tournament at Niles McKinley High School 35 years ago. Seated from left, Greg Shaffer, Susie Gysegem, Daiva Ziegler, Lisa Cassano, Lynn Johnson, and standing, McDermott, Alexis Gradishar, Nicole Eckinrode, Tony Cantelmo, Tim Matis, Chris Skowron, and Tony Spalvieri.
Audrey Marie Slanina, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Marie Slanina, 87, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Assumption Village. Audrey was born January 12, 1935, in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada, a daughter of Duncan and Sarah “Sadie” Guthreaux McNeil. At the age of 26, after meeting...
Simone (DeVera) Bellando, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Simone Bellando, age 92, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born on June 2, 1930, to Marie-Louise and Francois’ DeVera in Oran, Algeria. Simone was a self-employed beautician and she owned the Creative Ceramics Shop. She was a genuinely wonderful person. Always...
Robert Thomas Gesacion, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Thomas Gesacion, 71, passed away with his family at his side, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Mr. Gesacion, affectionately known as Bob, was born November 20, 1951 in Youngstown,...
East Palestine train enthusiasts show off favorites

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday in East Palestine, model train enthusiasts showed off some of their favorite models. The Second Annual Holiday Large Scale Train Display featured nearly 1,000 feet of track. They haven’t been able to have the event since before the start of COVID. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at […]
Miles Hogan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miles Hogan, 58, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, as a result of a house fire. Miles was born February 13, 1964 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. Miles was a passionate animal lover, collector of things and...
Helen Mulinax, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Mulinax, age 91, of Alliance, Ohio, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Mulinax, please visit our floral store.

