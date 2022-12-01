Read full article on original website
Related
Local business helps out children in need
A Boardman business doing its part to help children this holiday season.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown firefighters verbally fire back over using earned sick time
On Saturday firefighters will be honoring their coworkers for heroism and service at a retirement and awards dinner. But for them, the day is being overshadowed by low morale. They blame the fire chief verbally attacking them, and the Youngstown city administration not hiring more firefighters. The union says firefighters...
Boardman officers take 12 local students shopping
On Sunday, Boardman Police officers took 12 students from Boardman Center Intermediate School shopping at Macy's.
Tree farm takes food donations for local church
Seven P Trees in Hubbard had a special visitor at the tree farm on Sunday.
Bus issue causes transportation delay at local school district
A local school district is alerting parents to potential travel amid growing bus issues.
iheart.com
Why hasn't Youngstown secured a deal with the ambulance company of 30 years
Mayor Tito Brown needs to get serious about solving city problems. Just for background, AMR Ambulance in April asked for 625 thousand dollars to continue service in the city. The council flatly rejected the plea. In September AMR asked for $ 750 Thousand, that was also rejected. Now the cost to remain in the city is 1.8 million. Yes are private insurance fares, but they no longer cover the low reimbursement of Medicade.
explore venango
Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
Giant antique sale benefits local animal rescue
Angels for Animals is inviting everyone to shop for a cause this holiday season with their 20th annual Antique, Collectibles and Christmas Sale.
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program supports elderly for Christmas
Many elderly people don't have family or loved ones and typically spend the holidays alone.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 5th
Vindicator file photo / December 5, 1987 | Bob McDermott, vice president of the Niles Rotary Club, stands with first-place winners of the T. Craig Bond Memorial Speech Tournament at Niles McKinley High School 35 years ago. Seated from left, Greg Shaffer, Susie Gysegem, Daiva Ziegler, Lisa Cassano, Lynn Johnson, and standing, McDermott, Alexis Gradishar, Nicole Eckinrode, Tony Cantelmo, Tim Matis, Chris Skowron, and Tony Spalvieri.
Sales soar for local chocolatier’s wine chocolate
Brix Chocolate in Boardman is bustling and boxing its chocolates.
27 First News
Audrey Marie Slanina, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Marie Slanina, 87, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Assumption Village. Audrey was born January 12, 1935, in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada, a daughter of Duncan and Sarah “Sadie” Guthreaux McNeil. At the age of 26, after meeting...
27 First News
Simone (DeVera) Bellando, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Simone Bellando, age 92, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born on June 2, 1930, to Marie-Louise and Francois’ DeVera in Oran, Algeria. Simone was a self-employed beautician and she owned the Creative Ceramics Shop. She was a genuinely wonderful person. Always...
27 First News
Robert Thomas Gesacion, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Thomas Gesacion, 71, passed away with his family at his side, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Mr. Gesacion, affectionately known as Bob, was born November 20, 1951 in Youngstown,...
East Palestine train enthusiasts show off favorites
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday in East Palestine, model train enthusiasts showed off some of their favorite models. The Second Annual Holiday Large Scale Train Display featured nearly 1,000 feet of track. They haven’t been able to have the event since before the start of COVID. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at […]
Tenants briefly evacuated due to smoke
Hubbard Manor tenants were briefly evacuated from the building when smoke went into the hallway of the fourth floor.
Shots fired Monday morning at Youngstown gas station
No one was injured after several shots were fired at about 8:10 a.m. Monday at a man at a gas station in the 3200 block of South Avenue.
27 First News
Miles Hogan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miles Hogan, 58, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, as a result of a house fire. Miles was born February 13, 1964 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. Miles was a passionate animal lover, collector of things and...
Suspected drugs, guns and cash seized in East Liverpool search
Lab results will determine charges following a drug raid in Columbiana County.
27 First News
Helen Mulinax, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Mulinax, age 91, of Alliance, Ohio, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Mulinax, please visit our floral store.
Comments / 0