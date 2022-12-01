Mayor Tito Brown needs to get serious about solving city problems. Just for background, AMR Ambulance in April asked for 625 thousand dollars to continue service in the city. The council flatly rejected the plea. In September AMR asked for $ 750 Thousand, that was also rejected. Now the cost to remain in the city is 1.8 million. Yes are private insurance fares, but they no longer cover the low reimbursement of Medicade.

16 HOURS AGO