Seminole County, FL

US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
17-year-old drowns in ocean off Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl from New York is dead after she went missing in the rough surf off Cocoa Beach on Saturday, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police and fire departments responded to the area about two blocks south of Minutemen Causeway...
COCOA BEACH, FL
More warmth for the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a limited and very brief cooldown, temperatures will be be back on the rise through the weekend and into next week. Expect a few extra clouds to move in for Saturday afternoon, but a clearing trend will return for Saturday evening and overnight. [TRENDING: 2...
FLORIDA STATE
What does rebuilding look like after 2 hurricanes in Volusia County?

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As crews continue to save homes along the Volusia County coast, government leaders and residents are asking about ways to build back better to withstand another hit by a strong hurricane. Nearly a dozen homes collapsed along the beachline of Wilbur-By-The-Sea after Hurricane Nicole hit...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Man dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the 1400 block of Dean Road around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators said they found a man in his 50s who had been shot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Tavares Police Department seeks to fire officer who used Taser on man

TAVARES, Fla. – A Tavares police officer may be terminated from the department after an August incident in which the officer followed a man -- based on his own suspicions -- before shocking him with a Taser, violating the city’s use-of-force policy. Police Chief Sarah Coursey recommended the...
TAVARES, FL
Nearly 430 miles of Florida beach classified as critically eroded before hurricanes hit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Before hurricanes Ian and Nicole hit Central Florida, state researchers had declared 426 miles of Florida beach as critically eroded. According to a report issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, researchers had estimated more than half of the state’s coastline reached a point where the ocean had reclaimed so much sand that tourist activities and ecosystems were in jeopardy.
FLORIDA STATE
Melbourne police find dead man along Indian River

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A dead man was found along the west shore of the Indian River Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said they were called to the area across from 1130 South Harbor City Blvd. at about 1:17 p.m., where they found the dead man along the shoreline.
MELBOURNE, FL
FHP urges caution as wildfire nears I-95 in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is urging caution as it monitors a wildfire in the area of Interstate 95 and US Highway 1 in Flagler County. The FHP said that the fire may affect roadways and they have placed smoke signs in the area on both northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 95.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Thousands of runners participate in OUC Orlando half marathon

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of runners made their way through downtown Orlando on Saturday for the 46th annual OUC Orlando half marathon and Barney Butter Lake Eola 5K. With every mile, the runners pushed through the pain. “It’s just a good challenge every year,” runner Kim Benham said....
ORLANDO, FL

