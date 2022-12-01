Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Brevard County deputy shot, killed by roommate and fellow deputy in ‘accidental shooting,’ Sheriff Ivey says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Austin Walsh, the 23-year-old Brevard County deputy, was killed in an accidental shooting by his roommate and fellow deputy, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Sheriff Ivey gave an update in a video statement posted on the sheriff office’s Facebook page on Sunday evening. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed in ‘off-duty incident,’ officials say
PALM BAY, Fla. – Austin Walsh, a 23-year-old Brevard County deputy, was “accidentally killed in an off-duty incident” early Saturday in Palm Bay, sheriff Wayne Ivey said. According to Palm Bay police, Walsh’s death was related to a shooting reported in the 700 block of Damascus Avenue,...
click orlando
Georgia police lead officers in Florida to stolen semitruck, $600K in swindled cargo
BUNNELL, Fla. – A semitruck, trailer and contents stolen out of Georgia, all allegedly headed to Daytona Beach, did not make it past Flagler County, according to a news release. According to the Bunnell Police Department, officers on Monday were alerted by police in Midway, Georgia, that the stolen...
click orlando
US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
click orlando
Florida’s director of emergency management outlines hurricane recovery, federal assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season is officially over, but the impacts from Ian and Nicole will linger for years to come. Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s director of emergency management, sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the recovery process and the additional federal assistance on the way for Central Florida.
click orlando
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes back over report about Disney’s Reedy Creek
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Friday pushed back against a published report that claimed state lawmakers were working to reverse a plan that would have stripped Disney of its ability to self-govern. The Financial Times article said Florida lawmakers were in the process of...
click orlando
17-year-old drowns in ocean off Cocoa Beach, police say
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl from New York is dead after she went missing in the rough surf off Cocoa Beach on Saturday, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police and fire departments responded to the area about two blocks south of Minutemen Causeway...
click orlando
Man dies after being shot in Hunters Creek by suspect known to him, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died Sunday after being shot that morning in Hunters Creek by another man who was known to him, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 10:43 a.m. to the 14000 block of Osprey Links Road, locating...
click orlando
More warmth for the weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a limited and very brief cooldown, temperatures will be be back on the rise through the weekend and into next week. Expect a few extra clouds to move in for Saturday afternoon, but a clearing trend will return for Saturday evening and overnight. [TRENDING: 2...
click orlando
VA wants homes for 100 homeless Orlando veterans in ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign
ORLANDO, Fla. – As of January 2022, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimated there were more than 33,000 veterans experiencing homelessness. However, officials said that number has continued to grow throughout the year. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Fireworks explode inside Orange County warehouse | Body found believed to...
click orlando
What does rebuilding look like after 2 hurricanes in Volusia County?
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As crews continue to save homes along the Volusia County coast, government leaders and residents are asking about ways to build back better to withstand another hit by a strong hurricane. Nearly a dozen homes collapsed along the beachline of Wilbur-By-The-Sea after Hurricane Nicole hit...
click orlando
Family of injured worker calls on community support after deadly warehouse fire
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three people are now dead and two others injured after a large fire tore through an Orange County fireworks warehouse on Thursday. Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims who died as 22-year-old David Gonzalez, 23-year-old Lindsey Phillips and as of Saturday, 24-year-old Landon Bourland.
click orlando
Man dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the 1400 block of Dean Road around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators said they found a man in his 50s who had been shot.
click orlando
Tavares Police Department seeks to fire officer who used Taser on man
TAVARES, Fla. – A Tavares police officer may be terminated from the department after an August incident in which the officer followed a man -- based on his own suspicions -- before shocking him with a Taser, violating the city’s use-of-force policy. Police Chief Sarah Coursey recommended the...
click orlando
Nearly 430 miles of Florida beach classified as critically eroded before hurricanes hit
ORLANDO, Fla. – Before hurricanes Ian and Nicole hit Central Florida, state researchers had declared 426 miles of Florida beach as critically eroded. According to a report issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, researchers had estimated more than half of the state’s coastline reached a point where the ocean had reclaimed so much sand that tourist activities and ecosystems were in jeopardy.
click orlando
Suspect vehicle sought, victim in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run, Sanford police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Friday night that left a pedestrian in life-threatening condition, calling on the public to be on the lookout for a damaged suspect vehicle. The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Ridgewood Avenue and West 25th Street...
click orlando
Melbourne police find dead man along Indian River
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A dead man was found along the west shore of the Indian River Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said they were called to the area across from 1130 South Harbor City Blvd. at about 1:17 p.m., where they found the dead man along the shoreline.
click orlando
FHP urges caution as wildfire nears I-95 in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is urging caution as it monitors a wildfire in the area of Interstate 95 and US Highway 1 in Flagler County. The FHP said that the fire may affect roadways and they have placed smoke signs in the area on both northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 95.
click orlando
Thousands of runners participate in OUC Orlando half marathon
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of runners made their way through downtown Orlando on Saturday for the 46th annual OUC Orlando half marathon and Barney Butter Lake Eola 5K. With every mile, the runners pushed through the pain. “It’s just a good challenge every year,” runner Kim Benham said....
click orlando
Melbourne man, 32, dies after motorcycle strikes wall on Eau Gallie Causeway, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Melbourne man died Saturday after a motorcycle he was riding struck a wall along the Eau Gallie Causeway early that morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department. The crash occurred before 3:20 a.m., at which time Melbourne officers arrived to find that the motorcyclist...
Comments / 0