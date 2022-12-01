Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Give your feet a gift this...
'Here for one another': Northern Illinois Food Bank ensures families are fed at pop-up Elgin market
"Demand is up, and we are here to help neighbors out that need it," said Mike Keane with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
Rockford museum teaches residents about holidays around the world
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum is educating people on how holidays are celebrated around the world. The Ethnic Heritage Museum held their annual “Heritage Holidays” open house on Sunday. Their cultural Christmas galleries feature a variety of ethnic holiday traditions from Lithuanian straw ornaments to Kwanzaa and Our Lady of Guadalupe. The vast […]
‘Toys for Tots’ gives Rockford area kids a Christmas to remember
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are only 22 days until Christmas, so the Chicago Rockford International Airport and United States Marines “Toys for Tots” foundation hosted a special holiday celebration for local families on Saturday. Christmas came early as local children and their families gathered at the airport. Local parent Jessica Bajic said that this […]
Rockford’s Bennie’s Cleaners doubles as premier art venue
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vision to turn a portion of a longtime Rockford business into a premier event space is being realized downtown. Bennie’s Cleaners has been the unofficial epicenter of ArtScene for more than 25 years. Former owner Larry Sheets, who bought the dry-cleaning business from Bennie Callea in 1986, showed art in […]
MyStateline.com
8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire
Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’. The Annual "Rockton Christmas...
WIFR
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls it’s way into Byron
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls into Byron Saturday afternoon, returning to the rails for it’s 24th annual cross-continent trip. The train travels in support of food banks and shelves in dozens of locations, including Byron, by raising money, meals and awareness on food insecurity issues.
Buffalo Grove murders: Friends raise money to send remains of mother, 2 daughters to family
Vera Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia were found dead last week, along with Kisliak's husband and his mother.
MyStateline.com
NIU running back Harrison Waylee enters transfer portal
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The annual Hometown Christmas was celebrated in Belvidere, Friday night. A parade, actives, and a tree lighting filled the night's schedule. Hometown Christmas has been held now for almost 20 years, hosted by the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce. Reporter - @jessliptzin on Facebook. Rockford wants...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Board Honors and Says Farewell to Departing 10 Members and Retiring Treasurer and Sheriff
At the November Lee County Board meeting, it ended bitter sweet as the county acknowledged the fact that several long time members of the board would not be returning for the December meeting. The county board, due to the recent census numbers, needed to be reduced in size from 24...
Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire
On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
MyStateline.com
Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport discount store
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday shoppers who are feeling the squeeze of inflation. Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport …. A Freeport discount store...
WIFR
Deputies investigating “suspicious death” on Meridian Rd. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road, according to a press release sent just before 10 p.m. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency phone number at (815)-282-2600....
hbsdealer.com
Rockford Files: Beacon grows in Illinois
A new Rockford location has opened to serve a fast-growing market. Roofing and building materials distributor Beacon has expanded its presence in Illinois. The company announced that it has opened a greenfield location in Rockford, Ill. The branch establishes service to customers in the growing Rockford metro area, adding to...
Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest retires after decades on the job
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest spent his last day on the job Wednesday, marking the end of decades of service. The community held a retirement party for Ernest, Chief Deputy Perry Gay and Lt. John Hare. “I feel so blessed to serve the community that...
Meet the new Sheriff of Stephenson County
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Stovall mentioned he feels ready after learning behind Snyders. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Unknown Scene near S Beloit/Beloit
I do not know the details of this scene. I saw several officers out with a subject on foot,. On the Beloit side of the bridge on Blackhawk blvd. It is unknown what happened. I saw first responders and just filmed. P.S. Turn your volume down. SEE IT, SNAP IT,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Accident with injuries in Rockford
Sources are reporting an accident with injuries this morning. It happened this morning near the 1800 block of Huffman. Initial reports are saying there was an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Unknown if the accident has been cleared. Avoid the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Death investigation in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a scene in Winnebago County. It happened this morning in the 3700 block of S Meridian. Initial reports are saying a person was found deceased in/near a nearby shed. Sources told us the police are investigating this as a death investigation. WCSO is investigating department. If they...
Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter
Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL. Bingo & Booze at Arlington Ale House on December 7th from 6:30p-9p (111 W Campbell St. UNIT 3, Arlington Heights, IL 60005) Tickets are $30 on our website or at the door. There will be 5 rounds of bingo...
Comments / 0