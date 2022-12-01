Read full article on original website
Hilaria Baldwin Says Using A Surrogate Doesn't Make Her Any Less Of A Mom
While Hilaria Baldwin has certainly gained some critics from questionable interviews in years past, she is now shining a light on an important topic: surrogacy. The podcast founder recently opened up about her experience with surrogacy and, ultimately, how she feels society still addresses the use of surrogates. In the...
Andy Cohen Talks Single Fatherhood & His Hack For Holiday-ing With Kids
Andy Cohen has a lot on his plate. He records Radio Andy on Sirius XM a few mornings a week, emails his staff about the upcoming taping of his late-night show Watch What Happens Live, perhaps does some press, watches cuts of Real Housewives episodes, preps for interviews and Bravo specials, plans out events like CNN's New Year's Eve, and then heads out every evening to record said show.
Kate Hudson Says She Is Crushing Co-Parenting With 3 Different Dads
Navigating a blended family is tough, but Kate Hudson thinks she and her three children, each of whom she shares with a separate father, are doing pretty all right. Hudson shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham “Bing,” 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson.
Mindy Kaling Doesn't Plan To Let Her Kids Watch 'The Office' Any Time Soon
Mindy Kaling tends to keep her kids’ lives private, shielding them from the likes of paparazzi and potential pitfalls of fame. She’s also not too keen on her two children, daughter Katerine “Kit” Swati, 4 1/2, and son Spencer Avu, 2, watching The Office, AKA the TV show that brought us the imitable Kelly Kapoor and launched Kaling’s career.
Lake Bell Says She’s "Straight Up Just A Better Parent" On Weed
Being a good mom and enjoying cannabis are not mutually exclusive, and for some, like Lake Bell, a little bit of bud actually makes the wild ride of motherhood even more enjoyable. The actor and filmmaker, known for her voice work on comedies like Robot Chicken and BoJack Horseman, along...
Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Celebrate Their Son's First Birthday
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have officially made it through the first 12 months of parenthood. Over the weekend, the couple celebrated their son Malcolm Hiệp’s first birthday with a crown, beautiful ocean views, and plenty of cake. Munn, 42, posted photos and videos from the tiny guy’s...
Courtney Cox Photobombs Fans Taking Pictures On The ‘Friends’ Couch
Not all photobombs ruin the picture, at least not when it's a celebrity, and especially not when it’s the star you fan-girl over. Courtney Cox shared a video on her Instagram yesterday of her surprising fans at the iconic Friends couch installation at the Warner Bros. Studios in California — and their reactions are absolutely gold.
Sneak Peek! Check Out Clips From Four Cartoonito Holiday Specials Your Preschooler Will Love
There’s no doubt about it — the holidays are a magical time for preschoolers. The twinkling lights, the presents, the general merriment… just seeing this season through their eyes is enough to make even the most jaded of us get a little twinkle in our eyes, too. One really fun way to lean all the way into your preschooler’s spirit of wonderment? Holiday cartoons. This December, Cartoonito is celebrating this special time of year with four all-new holiday specials and episodes the entire family can enjoy.
Jessie James Decker Reacts To 'Unkind' Messages About Her Kids' Abs
Jessie James Decker doesn’t have time for online trolls who think it’s okay to comment on her children’s bodies. After posting photos of her and husband Eric Decker’s three kids — Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4 — on vacation in Mexico, the singer and Dancing with the Stars competitor set the record straight after social media users left “unkind” messages about their abs.
Kim Kardashian Gave North West Elf On The Shelf Duties This Year And It’s Genius
It’s Elf on the Shelf time, everyone! Time to get that little creature in the red suit out from storage and get your creative juices flowing (or Pinterest board going with tons of other people’s ideas) — because yes, you are in charge of doing yet another holiday gimmick that did not exist ten years ago.
8 Brand-New Blippi Holiday Episodes Filled With Winter Adventure Are On The Way
Holiday break is approaching, and that can only mean one thing: tons and tons of whining about being "bored." You, of course, are still working, trying to get through your holiday shopping, and meal planning for the onslaught of big holiday meals. How do you entertain your littles when you barely have a moment to breathe? Let Blippi help. Our favorite orange-and-blue entertainer is back at it again, this time with eight brand-new holiday and winter-themed episodes for kiddos to enjoy. Bonus: He's bringing his friends along! The holiday episodes will feature appearances from every kid’s favorite robot dog, D.BO, and Blippi's loyal bestie, Meekah. Whether your kiddo is more a fan of the animated Blippi Wonders show (also found on Netflix) or the "live-action" episodes featuring our real-life heroes, Blippi and Meekah, Blippi's official YouTube channel's slate of new features offers up something for everyone.
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Has your kid watched The Boss Baby so much that you can recite every word? Were you low-key just as excited as they were about the subsequent 2021 sequel? Same. There’s just something about the Templeton family — and the idea of a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying, all-business baby — that’s practically impossible not to love. Fortunately, thanks to DreamWorks Animation’s hit series The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, there’s plenty of Templeton family fun to enjoy. And come Dec. 6, that includes a festive viewing treat for fans (of all ages) with the arrival of the special The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus.
Joanna Gaines Apologized To Her Mom During An Emotional Moment On Her Podcast
Interior designer and author Joanna Gaines is a lot of things – a mom, a wife, a business woman, entrepreneur, and so much more. She is also half Korean. And while she fully embraces that side of her life now, it was not always that way for the reality TV star.
Amanda Kloots Says Nick Cordero Left 'Many Signs' For Her In New House
Amanda Kloots admits it was terrifying to move into a new home following the death of her husband, Nick Cordero, in July 2020. But, despite that feeling, she knew her current house was the right place for her and their 3-year-old son, Elvis, after she felt Cordero’s presence around her.
The 20 Best Maternity Dresses For A Baby Shower — & There’s One For Every Season & Style
A baby shower is not only a way to get spoiled before baby arrives, but also a chance to receive some much-needed items for baby’s nursery or even your hospital bag. That said, shopping for the right thing to wear to your shower can be a challenge, especially if it’s close to your due date and you’re just so uncomfortable. Fortunately this curated list of the best maternity dresses for a baby shower is here to help. Whether you plan on having a low-key gathering or a formal affair, there’s a maternity dress here for every style and shower theme. All promise to look chic while feeling utterly comfortable.
A Single Tweet Has The Internet Up In Arms About Family Barf Bowls
What happens when someone in the house has a stomach bug, but they’re too little or too sick to make it to the toilet when they need to throw up?. In many families, mom will stoically come to the rescue: “I’ll get the barf bowl.”. What’s a...
Grown-Up Christmas Lists: Yay Or Nay?
As if life wasn't challenging enough, everyone's a critic. Disney adults? Haters say they need to grow up. Working moms? Selfish. Stay-at-home moms? Lazy. Parents who drink an extra glass of wine at dinner? Irresponsible. Whatever you love or how you choose to get through the week, there's someone out there judging you for it. And if you dare to suggest you're working on a grown-up Christmas list, you'll probably get plenty of feedback from those judgy judgersons.
