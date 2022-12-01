Read full article on original website
Related
weaa.org
Baltimore mayor accepts fire chief's resignation
(Baltimore, MD) -- Mayor Brandon Scott has accepted the resignation of Baltimore's Fire Chief. Niles Ford's resignation came Friday, the same day a report was released on the January fire that claimed the lives of three city firefighters. The mayor said the report reached findings regarding the response to the...
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s top executive Olszewski lays out plans for his second term
When Johnny Olszewski is sworn in for his second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive, he will find himself in charge of a county awash in money for now but faces financial headwinds in the future. Record high inflation means that it costs much more for local governments to do or purchase anything and the financial cushion from federal COVID-19 relief funds is rapidly drying up. Controversial issues like a proposed plastic bag plan or imposing restrictions on developers building new housing near overcrowded schools are likely to be on Olszewski’s full plate.
wypr.org
Pittman sworn in for second term as Arundel County Executive
Democrat Steuart Pittman was inaugurated Monday for a second term as Anne Arundel County Executive in a ceremony on the grounds of Crownsville State Hospital, a place he called “this tainted jewel” at the geographic center of the county. His plan, he said, is to turn the crumbling institution with the grisly past into a county park and a place of healing.
wypr.org
What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?
Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Brandon Scott vetoes bill reducing pension requirements for Baltimore City Council
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a statement, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he has "chosen to veto" a bill that would reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City Officials. The bill, rushed through city council after voters in Baltimore City approved term limits for elected officials, would have changed the tenure required to earn a pension from 12 years to eight.
wypr.org
Baltimore mayor vetoes city council pension eligibility bill fast-tracking benefits for officials
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has vetoed a bill that would have made city elected officials eligible for pension benefits after serving eight years in office. The current requirement is 12 years. The veto came late Wednesday afternoon and follows the city’s board of ethics request to delay a decision...
foxbaltimore.com
After pension bill vetoed what does Nick Mosby's future in office look like?
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Nick Mosby has served as Baltimore City Council President for nearly two years now, and some say his track record has been tumultuous. Not long after Mosby was sworn in he started making headlines after a $45,000 tax lien against his home was revealed. Mosby initially...
Mayor Scott vetoes City Council bill giving elected officials earlier pension
Mayor Brandon Scott made the decision to veto the council bill that would reduce pension requirements for elected City officials.
Baltimore's new sheriff puts a stop to eviction notices in common areas
Anyone who's lived in a Baltimore City apartment complex has likely seen eviction notices posted on common doors or in common spaces, for everyone to see.
WTOP
Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief
The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
Baltimore officials walk through communities looking to upgrade areas with blighted, vacant homes
BALTIMORE - The City of Baltimore created a pilot program to take an environmental approach to curb crime. It's called "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" (CPTED), which aims to reduce violence by upgrading blighted spaces within certain communities. On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Scott, along with several other Baltimore City officials walked through N. Smallwood Street in Northwest Baltimore. According to Baltimore City, the goal is to improve the quality of life for residents through cleaning, creating green spaces, upgrading lighting and demolishing or repurposing vacant homes and spaces. "There's been a lot of vacants in the city for a very long time," said...
fox5dc.com
DCHA Director Brenda Donald faces more criticism over HUD report
WASHINGTON - Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The council called DCHA Director Brenda Donald to a roundtable meeting Wednesday to discuss what the...
NBC Washington
DC Housing Authority Addresses Scathing Federal Audit
District officials are now responding to a scathing federal audit that found the D.C. agency in charge of public housing mismanaged federal funding and allowed thousands of units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Council questioned D.C. Housing Authority Director Brenda Donald and...
Nottingham MD
Separate yard materials collection in Baltimore County to end in December, resume in April
TOWSON, MD—The separate collection of yard materials (for Baltimore County residents with “Y” days on their collection schedules) will halt in December, and will resume in April 2023. The date of the last 2022 “Y” day varies among collection schedules. Residents should refer to their particular schedule...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide. City Fire let police know that a deceased male was found inside
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...
Comments / 1