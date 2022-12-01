ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJVuF_0jU83f6q00

Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA).

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus ( What Happened, Miss Simone? ), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* David Corenswet ( The Politician, Hollywood ) will star in the FX pilot The Answers , from creator Kit Steinkellner ( Sorry for Your Loss ) and executive producers Danny Strong and Darren Aronofsky, our sister site Deadline reports. An adaptation of Catherine Lacey’s novel, the project centers around an enigmatic experiment that promises to hack love and the female participants who begin to question why they’ve all been tasked with dating the same mysterious man (Corenswet).

* Genius: MLK/X has added Ron Cephas Jones ( This Is Us ), Gary Carr ( The Peripheral ) and Hubert Point-Du Jour ( The Good Lord Bird ) as series regulars for the fourth installment of the Disney+/National Geographic anthology, per Deadline .

* The documentary Call Me Miss Cleo , about the rise, fall and reinvention of the controversial and revered ’90s television psychic, will premiere Thursday, Dec. 15 on HBO Max. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Clarence Gilyard Jr., Who Co-Starred on Walker, Texas Ranger, Dead at 66

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., who co-starred as James Trivette on CBS’ Walker, Texas Ranger, has died at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Gilyard had been a film professor since 2006, announced the actor’s death in a press release on Monday. A cause of death was not given, but Gilyard had reportedly been battling a long illness. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him,” said Nancy J. Uscher, Dean of the College of Fine Arts at UNLV. “He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through...
TVLine

The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look

An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
TVLine

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Veteran of Nearly Five Decades, Dead at 90

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
Harper's Bazaar

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Picture

Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) The short teaser trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, features never-before-seen photos of the couple. One that caught our eye? A photo of the two as newlyweds, holding hands and dancing at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dubbed Shameless Following the Release of Their Docuseries Trailer? Sussexes Reportedly Accused of Destroying Their Respective Families

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share intimate details of their life in the United States in their upcoming docuseries for Netflix. Fittingly titled Harry & Meghan, the docuseries is slated for release very soon. And the streaming giant already released a first-look teaser from the couple’s upcoming project.
AdWeek

Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon

Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Deadline

‘We Were Liars’ Series Adaptation In The Works At Amazon From Julie Plec, Carina Adly MacKenzie & Universal TV

The series adaptation of E. Lockhart’s YA suspense thriller We Were Lies has landed at Amazon for development. Julie Plec and her My So-Called Company banner and Universal Television, where The Vampire Diaries co-creator is based, optioned the book, which was published in 2014, optioned the book as part of a trio of deals with Lockhart earlier this summer. Amazon Prime Video has now taken the project in for development and has set up a mini writers’ room. Plec and Roswell, New Mexico co-creator Carina Adly MacKenzie are adapting the book, which was published in 2014. Plec is writing the first episode and...
TVLine

The Masked Singer Really Needs to End

“Horror is the removal of masks,” playwright Bertolt Brecht allegedly said. “Horror is the removal of masks that reveal sweaty C-listers you haven’t thought about in ages,” I’d amend. Because, seriously, it’s time for The Masked Singer to hang it up. Tonight marked the Season 8 finale of Fox’s bizarro singing competition. If you’re uninitiated, here are the basics. The show, an American version of a South Korean format, showcases “celebrities” (the quotation marks will become evident in a few moments) who don elaborate costumes and perform covers of popular songs while a panel of judges attempts to guess which well-known personality is...
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
TVLine

Welcome to Chippendales' Murray Bartlett on the Toughest Part of Playing Strip Show's 'Fiercely Ambitious' Choreographer

The all-male revue Chippendales didn’t truly take shape until choreographer Nick De Noia came on board. Similarly, Hulu’s new drama Welcome to Chippendales gets a significant boost midway through the premiere when Murray Bartlett shows up as the Emmy-winning director with Big Ideas who quickly partners with Kumail Nanjiani’s Somen “Steve” Banerjee. TVLine recently chatted with Bartlett, who earlier this year took home his own Emmy for playing beleaguered hotel manager Armond in HBO’s White Lotus. Topics included: Fabio, dancing with dishtowels and an “incredibly challenging” aspect of mirroring choreography. Read on for his thoughts. TVLINE | I know what my preconceived...
TVLine

Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 After Driving Record Paramount+ Sign-Ups

Forget everything you’ve been told. Crime does pay — at least for Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which has been renewed for Season 2 after just three outings. The renewal comes after the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama helped drive the largest number of new Paramount+ sign-ups in a single day. Tulsa King streams new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday, but its premiere episode’s Nov. 13 “simulcast” on Paramount Network drew 3.7 million total viewers, besting the linear viewership for HBO’s House of the Dragon debut — and thus making it the year’s biggest series premiere across cable. Series creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) serves as executive...
Decider.com

ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
GoldDerby

Michael Imperioli (‘The White Lotus: Sicily’) could join niche group of SAG Awards winners

As one of the stars of HBO’s “The White Lotus: Sicily,” Michael Imperioli has a strong shot at sharing in a Screen Actors Guild Award win for Best TV Drama Ensemble. He stands apart from his cast mates in that he has triumphed in this category before, for “The Sopranos” in 2000 and 2008. His potential third victory would put him in the company of just two other actors who have won this award for two different series. As it happens, they both also initially prevailed as members of the “Sopranos” cast. The SAG Awards club Imperioli is looking to join...
New York Post

Image of Harry and Meghan being stalked by paparazzi in new Netflix film really from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere

An image apparently meant to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being hounded by paparazzi in their new Netflix docuseries is really a stock shot of photographers taken at the “Harry Potter” premiere years before the couple met, according to reports. The black-and-white pic of rows of photographers snapping away is featured in the “Harry and Meghan” teaser, before Harry says: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” seemingly implying he was protecting them from the paps and British tabloids. But according to The Sun, the photo-hungry group was actually getting shots of the cast of the...
TVLine

TVLine

56K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy