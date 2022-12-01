Read full article on original website
Related
gophersports.com
Braun Honored by Big Ten For Second Time
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota guard Mara Braun has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time, the conference announced Monday. The Wayzata, Minn., native set a new Minnesota record for points in a Big Ten debut with 26 in a comeback win over Penn State and in two games averaged 26.5 points per game, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and hitting six threes.
Bison Advance to FCS Quarterfinals, Huskies Shut Out UND
The St. Cloud State, CSB, and University of Minnesota hockey teams notched wins to secure weekend sweeps on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild earned a shootout win, the CSB, SJU, SCSU, and Gopher basketball teams all came out victorious, the Bison football team trampled Montana to advance in the post-season, and the Granite City Lumberjacks edged out Alexandria, while the St. Cloud Norsemen fell to the Wilderness for the series split, and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short against the Thunder. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will look to earn their first conference title since 2017 when they close out a three-game home stand against the Jets, and the University of Minnesota men's basketball team will begin Big Ten play against Purdue.
gophersports.com
Four Gophers Named to U.S. WJC Training Camp Roster
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Four players from the University of Minnesota men's hockey team were selected to the training camp roster for the U.S. National Junior Team in preparation for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, Canada Dec. 26 - Jan. 5. Ryan Chesley, Logan Cooley, Luke Mittelstadt and Jimmy Snuggerud all have a chance to represent their country on the international stage for Team USA.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Accepts Invitation to Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
The University of Minnesota football team has accepted an invitation to compete in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022, in New York City. The Gophers, who went 8-4 in the regular season for the second straight year, will face Syracuse from the ACC at historic Yankee Stadium. This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the Gophers and Orange. Minnesota is 3-2 overall against Syracuse, which finished the regular season with a 7-5 record.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Uses First-Half Surge to Knock Off No. 5 Cowboys
STILLWATER, Okla. - For the first time since 2014, the University of Minnesota wrestling program has defeated Oklahoma State after marching into the historic Gallagher-Iba Arena to knock off the No. 5 Cowboys, 19-13. Starting at 165 pounds for Sunday's contest, the story of the dual was the front half of the lineup as the Maroon and Gold used four upset victories to take a 12-3 lead at the half, including two wins from Gophers who bumped up a weight class.
gophersports.com
Gophers Rally, Defeat Penn State in Double Overtime
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 3, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (5-3, 1-0 B1G) rallied past Penn State (7-2, 0-1 B1G) 98-96 on Saturday night at Williams Arena to open the Big Ten season. Mara Braun and Katie Borowicz hit clutch free throws to force overtime with Braun finishing with a team high 26 points, including 11-of-11 from the free throw line.
gophersports.com
Heise’s Five-Point Game Lifts Gophers to Series Sweep
MANKATO, Minn. – The No. 5 Golden Gopher women's hockey team picked up its fifth conference sweep of the season after a 6-0 win over Minnesota State on Saturday afternoon at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn. Unlike Friday, it was Minnesota (12-3-2) that lit the...
No. 5 Purdue, Zach Edey open Big Ten play vs. Minnesota
Nobody picked Purdue as the Big Ten favorite during the preseason, but the polls and the metrics now believe the
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners
Table for 10? These restaurants around the Twin Cities can accommodate that. The post Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
ccxmedia.org
Fans Cheer as Maple Grove Football Team Returns with State Championship
Despite the wind and brutal cold, fans lined the Maple Grove streets as the football team returned from winning the Prep Bowl Championship on Friday. Maple Grove defeated Rosemount and won their first-ever state title in football. Maple Grove Police and Fire escorted the team through town to another gathering...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Just a Short Drive From Rochester are 2 Million+ Mesmerizing Christmas Lights
Have you ever seen 2 million Christmas lights twinkling at once? On Thanksgiving day, a huge light display opened that is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota. It is a must-see for families all over Minnesota!. Over 2.5 million lights are shining bright at Sever's Drive-thru Holiday Light Show in...
Minnesota’s Chef of the Year: Daniel del Prado
He bought the former home of the Bachelor Farmer, opened a 200-seat restaurant, and took over the restaurants in Rand Tower Hotel The post Minnesota’s Chef of the Year: Daniel del Prado appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
KEYC
Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
6 of the Best Hotels with a Water Park in Minnesota
Walking around a foreign city, you’re excited and grateful to be in a new place. However, you keep checking your maps to try to find the activities that you had lined up for the day. The Uber hasn’t shown up, you’re a little bit lost, and all you really...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota
The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.
foodieflashpacker.com
20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Comments / 0