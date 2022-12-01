ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Trust in US military remains below 50 percent: survey

By Brad Dress
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dd8Uz_0jU82tBZ00

Public trust in the U.S. military remains below 50 percent, according to a new survey released by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

About 48 percent of Americans say they have a great deal of trust in the military, slightly up from 45 percent last year.

Confidence in the U.S. military has plummeted in recent years. In 2018, about 70 percent of Americans said they had a great deal of trust in the institution.

The drop to 45 percent last year was the first time only a minority of the American public expressed confidence in the armed forces in the Reagan Foundation’s survey.

Government institutions have seen a steep decline in public trust over the years, most notably the Supreme Court after a conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion in June.

But the Reagan Foundation said “no other public institution” in its surveys has “seen as sharp a decline in public trust” than the military.

A Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote in an opinion piece last month that “many Americans think the military is no longer an institution that runs on excellence, merit and individual submission to a larger cause.”

“The current era is marked by fading trust in U.S. institutions, but confidence in one pillar has held up: the military,” it wrote. “But now even that is eroding.”

The survey, conducted on behalf of the Reagan Foundation by Beacon Research, also asked Americans why their trust in the military had dropped.

The leading answer was that military leadership had become overpoliticized, with 62 percent agreeing with that view.

Former President Trump’s tenure was marked by public feuds with administration and government officials, including veteran military officials he appointed to Cabinet positions. Trump sometimes derided them in public.

Other top reasons for a loss of trust in the new survey included the performance and competence of the military’s civilian leaders as well as the performance of the president, who serves as commander in chief.

About 47 percent of Americans said the war in Iraq and the war in Afghanistan were reasons for eroding trust.

That comes after President Biden oversaw a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, which is likely to be at the center of Republican probes once they assume control of the House in January.

Other Americans blame “woke” practices in the military, a perception that far-right extremists are embedded in military branches and the nation’s ability to win a potential future war.

The survey was conducted from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17 among more than 2,500 U.S. adult citizens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Fire department treasurer allegedly steals over $300K of funds

NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Deer Township Fire Department treasurer is being accused of stealing over $300,000 worth of funds from the department over the course of nearly four years. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in July 2022, members of the White Deer Township Fire Department reported to troopers the theft and […]
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith

Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which may have been missile or drone strikes but that has yet to be confirmed—suggest that whoever is behind them wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.A fuel truck explosion at the base near Ryazan killed at least three and wounded half a dozen and reportedly damaged...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on Superior Court warrant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was taken into custody on Saturday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Cornell, 46, of Elmira, was found and arrested for previous felony crimes. Cornell was wanted for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony, Criminal […]
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer

Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
TheDailyBeast

Even Evangelicals Are Sick of Trump’s ‘Drama’

Even in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned—thanks to conservative judges Donald Trump appointed—top evangelical leaders are distancing themselves from the former president, fearing he might not have what it takes to win in 2024 and growing tired of his persistent scandals and controversies, according to Semafor. Evangelical leaders like Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the Family Leader, told Semafor other conservatives he’s spoken with like Trump but hope to move forward with “a vision for the future versus a complaint or critique about the past.” Trump supporter Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council, also insisted that evangelicals “don’t want a lot of drama” and think it’s time he got over his obsession with the last election. In a damning essay for The Washington Post, Christian Zionist Mike Evans said he regretted his work in garnering evangelical votes for Trump’s 2016 run. “Donald Trump can’t save America,” Evans wrote. “He can’t even save himself. He used us to win the White House.” Read it at Semafor
WETM 18 News

Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in Vestal

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — A 17-year-old individual was arrested on Friday following an investigation into a vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Vestal last week. Police are saying that the 17-year-old was the driver of the vehicle during the crash in the early hours of Nov. 24. The individual has since been charged […]
WETM 18 News

Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday he will keep senators working in Washington until they pass legislation to avoid a nationwide rail strike, which he warned could begin disrupting the nation’s supply chain as soon as next week.   “The Senate cannot leave until we get the job done and Democrats will keep working […]
WETM 18 News

Pfizer seeks FDA authorization for omicron vaccine in kids under 5

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have submitted an application asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as the third shot in a three-dose series for children ages 6 months through 4 years, the companies announced Monday.
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy