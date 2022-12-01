ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up

MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
willmarradio.com

New Minneapolis Police Chief unhappy at proposed budget cuts

(Minneapolis, MN) -- New Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara is raising concerns after the City Council slashed about one-million dollars from the proposed 2023 police budget. O'Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey [[fry]] expressed concerns about the changes yesterday. The council cut several civilian positions and shaved about a half-percent from the proposed 195-million dollar 2023 department budget. The council says the personnel cuts were made to fund positions elsewhere in the city.
CBS Minnesota

Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down

MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
mprnews.org

Minneapolis Public Schools officials raise the alarm about district budget

ListenMinneapolis Public Schools officials raise the alarm about district budget. Minneapolis Public Schools officials say the district is headed for a budget crisis in the next two years. State Rep. Jim Davnie (DFL-Minneapolis), the outgoing chair of the House Education Finance Committee, says the legislature could address some of the...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota

The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.
beckersasc.com

35K-square-foot ASC to be built in Minnesota

The construction of a 35,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and ASC in Eagan, Minn., will soon be underway, according to Minneapolis-based developer Davis. This new development will be anchored by Midwest Surgery Center. The clinic and ASC will be the first multi-tenant medical facility built in Eagan in a long time, according...
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
fox9.com

Former Hennepin Co employees charged with falsifying timecards, selling equipment

(FOX 9) - A man and woman are charged with theft by swindle after allegedly falsifying timecards for hours that were never actually worked, while one also stole and resold government equipment. Nguyen Cong Le, 41, of Columbus, Minnesota is charged with five counts of theft by swindle, and Samantha...
foodieflashpacker.com

20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle fire at south Minneapolis apartment building

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews are battling a fire at an apartment building in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.The four-story apartment, located on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South, was vacant and boarded up, according to fire officials. City records indicate the building had been condemned as of Oct. 13.The building's owner is listed as C. David George, according to a city website. George also owns a condemned structure at 200 Oak Grove Street in Minneapolis, which caught fire after being boarded. The Minneapolis Fire Department says at least one person was inside the building when it caught fire Saturday and wrote in a...
empowerwisconsin.org

All Woke Up: Brinton’s got a brand new bag

Perhaps someone in the woke Biden administration should have told Sam Brinton that inclusion doesn’t include designer luggage lifted from the airport. Brinton, the Department of Energy’s non-binary deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition, has been charged with stealing a fellow traveler’s Vera Bradley suitcase from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The suitcase is valued at $2,325.

Comments / 0

Community Policy