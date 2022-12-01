Read full article on original website
cvillecountry.com
CPD deems Sunday evening West Main shooting self-inflicted
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police say a shooting Sunday evening in the 800 block of West Main appears to be self-inflicted. CPD was called to the location on Main near the Amtrak station around 7:45pm, and found a person with a gunshot wound. The subject was taken to UVa with a non-life threatening injury.
cbs19news
Police looking for suspect in aggravated assault Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An off grounds aggravated assault was reported to the University Police Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at 7:44 PM. This incident occurred in the 800 block of W Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a victim with a gunshot...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make 10 arrests in series of criminal incidents dating back to May
Albemarle County Police have announced 10 arrests in what they say is a series of connected criminal incidents that have occurred over the past several months. Meleak Domorion Clark, 19, of Farmville, Jalonnie Antonio Henson, 19, of Charlottesville, and Devontae Markel Johnson, 18, of Albemarle County, and seven juveniles, unnamed due to their ages, have been detained in connection to a run of vehicle larcenies and shootings, the ACPD said on Thursday.
NBC 29 News
Man reported missing out of Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person. 52-year-old, Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home. He was last seen wearing a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants, and work boots.
Court documents reveal list of weapons allegedly found in UVA shooting suspect’s dorm
Court documents obtained by The Daily Progress have revealed new insight into the weaponry found in the University of Virginia shooting suspect's dorm room after it was searched by Virginia State Police.
cbs19news
Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
One found dead inside their home during Albemarle County structure fire
Albemarle County authorities are investigating after a resident was found dead in their home during a structure fire just north of Charlottesville.
cbs19news
Ivy Road closed due to crash, fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Ivy Road is shut down in western Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Ivy Road is closed between Owensville Road and the intersection with Rockfish Gap. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area. If possible, find an...
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road overturns, catches fire
A tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road in Albemarle County lost its load, overturned and caught fire, closing the road for several hours and sending one person to the hospital. The call to 911 was logged at 2:50 p.m., according to county authorities. When crews arrived at the scene, the...
cbs19news
Fire on Pen Park Lane leaves one man dead
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is dead after an overnight house fire in Albemarle County. The home on Pen Park Lane was destroyed and firefighters say the roof caved in. It happened just after midnight on Friday. Units from the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue and...
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
WSLS
Buena Vista man found guilty of first-degree murder, arson
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The jury has reached a verdict in the murder case of retired Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief Phillip “Jay” Patterson – Jonathan Patterson has been found guilty. In February 2022, 35-year-old Jonathan Patterson was arrested and charged with one felony count of...
Augusta man caught trying to bring loaded gun onto Richmond flight
An Augusta County man was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport.
cvillecountry.com
Charlottesville to select the next Chief of Police Monday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA-WINA- Seven days after the police candidate forum that was held in Charlottesville, the City Council will hear who City Manager Michael Rogers is recommending for the position of Chief of Police at the City Council meeting Monday, December 5th. There is an action item on the City Council agenda that states: Resolution: Consent to City Manager’s appointment of Chief of Police (1 reading) it’s the second action item on the meeting’s agenda. WINA recently spoke with one of the PCOB members regarding the forum and the process of selecting a new chief:
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
q101online.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
fredericksburg.today
Virginia ABC explains search warrant against Gourmeltz in Spotsylvania
Virginia ABC explains search warrant against Gourmeltz in Spotsylvania. Today, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) executed a search warrant against Gourmeltz LLC in Spotsylvania County for records and information related to possession of alcoholic beverages without a license, maintaining a common nuisance and the illegal sale of alcoholic beverages.
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
