CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA-WINA- Seven days after the police candidate forum that was held in Charlottesville, the City Council will hear who City Manager Michael Rogers is recommending for the position of Chief of Police at the City Council meeting Monday, December 5th. There is an action item on the City Council agenda that states: Resolution: Consent to City Manager’s appointment of Chief of Police (1 reading) it’s the second action item on the meeting’s agenda. WINA recently spoke with one of the PCOB members regarding the forum and the process of selecting a new chief:

